Tennessee OL Kyle Nabrotzky commits to BYU and broke down why he chose the Cougs

Brentwood (Tenn.) offensive lineman Kyle Nabrotzky has committed to BYU and broke down why he chose the Cougars.

Nabrotzky cut his list of schools earlier in the week to a final three that also included Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt. He visited all three programs with the Cougars getting the final visit on June 19 and they were able to seal the deal.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose BYU,” Nabrotzky said. “A big one was my relationship with the coaching staff and the development I know I’m going to get there.

“I really like coach (TJ) Woods (OL coach) and excited to play for him. He’s really focused on helping his players reach their full potential. He understands how and when to push his players really hard, and when to love them too.”

BYU offered Nabrotzky back in early March and he visited a couple of weeks later. He’s been a high priority for the Cougars ever since.

“They have me as their top tackle in the country,” Nabrotzky said. “The strength and conditioning program is elite and I love the culture in the program as well.

“I had a great official visit and got along great with the players on the team. I like the offense and my skill set fits their scheme really well.”

Nabrotzky is LDS and his faith played a big role in his decision as well.

“BYU is very supportive of missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” Nabrotzky said. “I will be serving a two-year Mission starting December 2026.

“BYU is a church school and it incorporates faith very well into everything. Most of my family went there and I have been a fan my whole life so I’m really excited about this opportunity.”

Nabrotzky is a fast rising offensive lineman who radically changed his body over the last year. He put on nearly 60 pounds of good weight, maintained his feet and athleticism and should now be mentioned among the best tackle prospects in the region.



