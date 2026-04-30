Tennessee QB Brayden Santibanez commits to Iowa: 'I see a great fit'

Another quarterback is off the board. Brayden Santibanez is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal caller out of Collierville (Tenn.), and he has committed to Iowa, giving the Hawkeyes a key piece under center after a fast-moving recruitment.

Iowa did not waste time making its move.

“They started recruiting me in February,” Santibanez told Rivals. “After they offered, things really picked up and we started talking a lot. It went from communicating a couple of times a week to every day. They really recruited me hard.”

That consistency played a major role in pushing Iowa to the top of his list.

“That was one of the main reasons I committed,” he said. “The relationships we built, how they made me feel like a priority and the stability there. The coaches have been there for a long time, and that definitely stands out to me.”

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A recent visit to campus sealed the decision.

Santibanez made his way to Iowa City roughly two weeks ago, getting a full look at the program — from practice to meetings to time around the coaching staff.

“It was very big,” he said of the visit. “The experience made a strong impression. I got to see practice, sit in meetings and talk to all the coaches. That visit really had me feeling good about Iowa.”

That feeling only grew stronger once he returned home.

“About two or three days after the visit, I knew,” Santibanez said. “That’s where I wanted to go.”

Brayden Santibanez likes the fit on and off the field at Iowa

Beyond the football side, the overall environment stood out.

“It’s like a family culture,” he said. “Everyone is together, and you can tell it’s great coaching. I see a great fit.

“I like Coach Lester a lot too. He has a lot of experience and I am excited to work with him. I think they’ll do a great job on offense, and I fit well in it.”

Iowa was in the Santibanez home on Wednesday evening.

“That is when I gave them the news,” Santibanez said. “I committed to the Iowa coaches late last night.”