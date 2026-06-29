Texas adds a commitment from in-state 2027 defensive lineman Jason Johnson

Texas continues to stack talent in its top 10 recruiting class.

The latest commitment comes from in-state 2027 defensive lineman Jason Johnson, who declared for the Longhorns over LSU, Houston, Cal, and SMU.

Johnson is one of the Lone Star State’s most coveted prospects at the position out of Humble (Texas) Atascocita.

As a junior last fall, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound DL amassed 29 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, eight tackles for loss, five passes broken up, and an interception.

He’s grown especially fond of his fit on the Forty Acres over the past year and change.

“Texas is a great program, full of tradition and development,” Johnson told Rivals of his decision to commit in-state to the Longhorns.

“The locker room there is different. So is the culture,” he continued. “So is the tradition there.”

Position coach Kenny Baker was a driving force for the Longhorns, along with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“They recruited me early,” Johnson said. “They made me feel like a priority by showing me love early before I started really getting offers.”

Johnson is the No. 42 DL in the 2027 class and the No. 59 overall player inside the state.