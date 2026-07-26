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Texas A&M 2027 Class Breakdown: Aggies in position to sign another historic class
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M signed the highest-rated recruiting class of all time in the 2022 cycle. It was the beginning of the NIL era and the Aggies made a magnificent splash, signing nine five-stars and eight more top-100 prospects.
While that class didn’t exactly yield the kind of on-field results most were expecting in College Station, it remains remarkable that a program was able to sign that many of the nation’s top recruits. Five cycles later, A&M is once again charging toward signing another No. 1 class.
Now led by Mike Elko, the Aggies easily sit atop the 2027 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s thanks to 26 total commits, including five five-stars, six additional top-100 recruits and 19 total blue-chippers.
Essentially every position group is represented in a big way. Starting with the offensive line, A&M has two of the best in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews and Houston Kingwood five-star IOL Kennedy Brown.
Matthews, IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall, Tampa Jesuit five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson, IMG Academy four-star WR Eric McFarland and Orlando Jones four-star EDGE Frederick Ards III are all top-10 prospects in Florida. All five are slated to head to College Station next year.
The Aggies also have the best defensive back class in the nation. Hampton (Ga.) five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey, Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star CB Raylaun Henry and Waxahachie (Texas) four-star safety JayQuan Snell are all top-50 prospects.
From top to bottom, it’s an impressive haul that will likely finish atop the team rankings, barring a flurry of flips and decommitments this fall. Below is an updated look at the class in full, as of July 26:
Texas A&M Commitments by Position
Quarterback
Four-star Jayce Johnson, No. 199 NATL. (No. 16 QB)
Wide Receiver
Four-star Eric McFarland, No. 34 NATL. (No. 6 WR)
Four-star Jaden Upshaw, No. 56 NATL. (No. 9 WR)
Three-star Damani Warren, No. 426 NATL. (No. 58 WR)
Three-star Trey Haddad, No. 1,295 NATL. (No. 173 WR)
Tight End
Three-star Holden Niemi, No. 621 NATL. (No. 33 TE)
Offensive Tackle
Five-Star Plus+ Mark Matthews, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 OT)
Four-star Kaeden Scott, No. 197 NATL. (No. 17 OT)
Four-star DeMarrion Johnson, No. 230 NATL. (No. 18 OT)
Interior Offensive Lineman
Five-star Kennedy Brown, No. 29 NATL. (No. 4 IOL)
Defensive Lineman
Four-star Myels Smith, No. 58 NATL. (No. 4 DL)
Four-star Elijah Patmon, No. 183 NATL. (No. 21 DL)
EDGE
Five-star Zyron Forstall, No. 25 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE)
Four-star Frederick Ards III, No. 53 NATL. (No. 9 EDGE)
Four-star Kaden McCarty, No. 190 NATL. (No. 21 EDGE)
Linebacker
Five-star Kaden Henderson, No. 30 NATL. (No. 1 LB)
Four-star Mikahi Allen, No. 204 NATL. (No. 17 LB)
Four-star Aston Whiteside, No. 373 NATL. (No. 31 LB)
Cornerback
Four-star Raylaun Henry, No. 33 NATL. (No. 4 CB)
Three-star Hakim Frampton, No. 489 NATL. (No. 49 CB)
Three-star Loia Valade, No. 500 NATL. (No. 52 CB)
Safety
Five-star Kamarui Dorsey, No. 10 NATL. (No. 1 S)
Four-star JayQuan Snell, No. 49 NATL. (No. 2 S)
Athlete
Four-star Errol Kerns, No. 347 NATL. (No. 13 ATH)
Specialty
K Andres von der Meden
P Jamie Sidebottom
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