Texas A&M adds nation's No. 6 WR Eric McFarland III to Rivals No. 1 ranked recruiting class

Texas A&M landed a commitment from IMG Academy (Fla.) High’s prized receiver prospect Eric McFarland III on Sunday.

The blue-chipper chose to play for head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies over his other finalists in Georgia and Florida. Other programs McFarland strongly considered during his process included Ohio State and USC.

Ranked as the Rivals Industry’s No. 6 receiver and No. 37 prospect overall, McFarland adds to a Texas A&M class that was already ranked No. 1 nationally.

The 5-foot-8, 176-pound McFarland visited Texas A&M several times including the win over South Carolina last fall, twice in the spring and his official visit during the summer.

“What stands out about A&M is just the plan they have for me,” McFarland has said in the past. “How they treat me and how hard they recruit me.”

From offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to DJ Marquardt, McFarland has great relationships with the staff and no program recruited him harder. He loves the trajetory of the program and the style of play on offense.

“I feel good about the whole staff,” McFarland told Rivals Adam Gorney. “We all connect well. You want to go to a winning program, you want to be a part of that and help the program. I feel like I’m a game-changer so I can be a big part of that.”

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power loves this pickup for Texas A&M.

“Diminutive playmaker who is electric with the ball in his hands,” Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power said. “Measured at around 5-foot-8, 175 pounds prior to his senior season. Has outstanding speed in the combine setting, running in the 4.4 to 4.3 range. Primarily used as a slot wide receiver who is an extension of the running game. A threat to score every time he touches the ball. Has elite quickness and gets to his top gear in a flash. Uses his compact frame and contact balance to pinball off of tacklers. Dangerous in the quick game and on screens and end arounds. Not targeted downfield often, but shows solid tracking ability and reliable hands. Should project as a return man at the next level, as well.

“The focal point of IMG Academy’s passing game as a junior and looks like the best wide receiver in the program’s history after Carnell Tate. Competitive player who finds a way to make an impact in every setting. Finished his junior season with 29 catches for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns. Reclassified into the 2027 cycle prior to his junior season. Has a naturally limited catch radius given his size and has a much shorter average depth of target than most of his highly-rated peers. Will likely need to show he can win at multiple levels of the field to end up as one of the top wide receivers to come from the cycle, but has undeniable playmaking juice with the ball in his hands.”