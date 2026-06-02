Texas A&M adds touted ATH Loia Valade to Rivals No. 1 ranked recruiting class

Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton’s touted athlete recruit Loia Valade announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Tuesday night during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Valade chose to play for his future head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies over his other finalists in Auburn, Florida and Miami.

Valade took his official visit to College Station over the weekend and adds to a 2027 class that ranks No. 1 nationally.

“I took a visit and just knew it was the place after the visit,” Valade said. “I was already messing with the coaches and when I visited it confirmed my thoughts.

“Obviously it’s a competitive program. They’re going to compete for National Championships the next three or four years. They have the No. 1 recruiting class and I want to be part of that and play against the best.”

As a junior Valade had 21 tackles and two interceptions and projects in the secondary on the next level. He also turned 29 receptions into 456 yards and five touchdowns.

The Aggies checked all the boxes for Valade.

“Definitely the person who’s going to coach me,” he said of what was most important. “That was one in the top three of my factors. How can I get on the field earlier. The last thing is a place where I can really work on myself and be football focused and football-centered.

“I’m from a small part of Quebec. I want somewhere I can be focused on football and not have too many distractions. Another thing I want to play versus the best. Since I was young, I played with older people, really good talent and I want to play against the best.”