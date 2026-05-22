Texas A&M adds to No. 1 class with TE Holden Niemi

Dexter (Mich.) tight end Holden Niemi announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Friday. He chose the Aggies over a national offer list that included programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee.

Niemi visited Aggieland earlier this spring and came away impressed with Mike Elko‘s program.

“I had a great time in College Station,” Niemi told Rivals. “My biggest take away was the upward trend with A&M and how things are on the rise with their football program.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Texas A&M tight ends coach Derek Shay was the program’s primary point of contact in Niemi’s recruitment.

“Really enjoyed spending the weekend with Coach Shay and the rest of the staff,” Niemi said.

Rivals rates the 6-foot-4, 210-pound standout as a three-star prospect with an 88 grade. He ranks as the No. 38 tight end in the 2027 class and No. 12 prospect in the state of Georgia.

Niemi joins a Texas A&M recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, ahead of Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Miami and USC. Elko and the Aggies have amassed an impressive collection of talent, headlined by five-stars Mark Matthews, Kamarui Dorsey, Kennedy Brown, Zyron Forstall and Raylaun Henry.