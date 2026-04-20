Texas A&M Aggies commit named 5-star recruit by Rivals

Texas A&M holds the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2027, and the Aggies’ crop is headlined by a new five-star in the Rivals300 rankings.

Hampton (Ga.) safety Kamarui Dorsey earned the honors in the latest rankings update on Monday, checking in as the No. 18 overall prospect in the cycle. He is the team’s lone five-star — per Rivals — but is one of seven Rivals300 players committed to Mike Elko and Co.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder committed to A&M back in early November 2025, choosing the Aggies over offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Nebraska and a host of others. He has remained locked in with the program and has become one of the class’ most vocal recruiters on social media.

“What made Texas A&M right for me is that they fitted what I needed and wanted as a football player and as a regular human off the field as well,” Dorsey told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “When I say you could be yourself around everyone and everyone was so down to earth and wanted so much for me and their players that are there not only on the field but also of the field.”

Dorsey is now ranked as a five-star by two of the three major recruiting services and is primed for a massive senior year. As a junior, he totaled 61 tackles, a pair of tackles for loss and four interceptions to help lead the Hornets to a 6-4 record.

Scouting Kamarui Dorsey

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this about Dorsey as a prospect:

“Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box.

… Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.”