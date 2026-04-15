Texas A&M already has six top-100 commits in No. 1 recruiting class

Mike Elko and Co. are in tremendous position to sign the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle. Another huge commitment went public on Wednesday night.

Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw has committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over Alabama, Miami and others. He strengthens A&M’s grasp on the No. 1 class per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

“I’m an Aggie,” Upshaw told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Since that first visit for the Florida game, it’s been a different feeling for me out there. Getting back out there for the second visit, it just felt right. It felt like home. Being around the coaches, hearing how they want me and just seeing everything, it helped me make my decision.”

Upshaw is the No. 61 overall prospect and No. 12 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Georgia.

With Upshaw in the fold, A&M now has six top-100 overall prospects committed, as of April 15. It’s an already-elite haul that continues to take shape as the spring chugs on.

Defensive standouts highlight the class

There’s now 12 total commits in the Aggies’ class. Of those 12, 11 are blue-chippers. Of those 11 blue-chippers, seven are on the defensive side of the ball.

It starts with an elite defensive back haul that came together back in the fall. November saw Hampton (Ga.) five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey, Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry and Waxahachie (Texas) four-star safety JayQuan Snell all commit.

Dorsey was a four-star upon committing and has since vaulted into five-star status. He’s now the No. 19 recruit and top-ranked safety in the nation. Snell is the No. 2 safety in the cycle, while Henry checks in as the No. 5 corner in the cycle.

Dorsey is one of two five-stars in the mix. IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall, a New Orleans native, is the No. 16 recruit and No. 2 EDGE overall. He joined the class at the end of March.

It doesn’t stop there, either. A&M continues to recruit the Golden State well and Los Angeles Inglewood four-star defensive lineman Myels Smith committed right before Christmas. He’s the No. 53 recruit and No. 4 DL in the nation.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star DL Elijah Patmon and Houston Cy Falls four-star EDGE Kaden McCarty are two other top-200 overall prospects in the mix early on.

The up-to-date Texas A&M recruiting class can be seen here.