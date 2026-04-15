Texas A&M beats Miami and others for 4-star WR Jaden Upshaw: 'I'm an Aggie'

Texas A&M got the last shot, and the Aggies made it count.

After a busy spring that included visits to Alabama, Auburn, Miami and Florida, four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw returned to College Station over the weekend. This time, he left with a decision.

“I’m an Aggie,” Upshaw told Rivals. “Since that first visit for the Florida game, it’s been a different feeling for me out there.

“Getting back out there for the second visit, it just felt right. It felt like home. Being around the coaches, hearing how they want me and just seeing everything, it helped me make my decision.”

Upshaw, the No. 61 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, spent three days in College Station — and the visit delivered.

“On Friday, I saw a baseball game — A&M played Texas — so I got to see that rivalry,” he said. “That was great.

“On Saturday, I watched practice, sat in meetings and learned more about the coaches, the players and how they do things. It was really about getting to know everybody more and seeing how I fit.”

Texas A&M had been near the top for months, but the final visit confirmed everything.

“Since that first game visit, I’ve felt comfortable there,” Upshaw said. “Miami was probably the biggest competition, then Alabama, but A&M always stayed high for me.”

Upshaw feels very comfortable with the people in Aggieland

The relationships, especially with wide receivers coach Trooper Taylor, proved pivotal.

“Coach Trooper recruited me hard, but he also got to know my family,” Upshaw said. “He talked to my sister more than he talked to me.”

That personal touch mattered.

“He made it real,” Upshaw said. “It wasn’t just about recruiting — he really built a relationship with me and my family.”

That connection with Taylor runs deep. Holmon Wiggins is a coach Upshaw trusts. Relationships were one of several factors that separated the Aggies.

“They’ve got great people,” Upshaw said. “Coach Wiggins, Coach Trooper, Coach Elko — the whole staff is great.”

Development and trust were key.

“I feel like I’ll get developed there, and I trust the people in that program,” he said.

The environment also stood out.

“It’s a true college town, and I like that,” Upshaw said. “The fans show great support, and game day is awesome. It’ll be special to play there.”

Head coach Mike Elko made a strong impression as well.

“He’s a really cool guy,” Upshaw said. “He’s down to earth and has a great vision for the program.”

Now, the process is over.

“The main focus is on A&M now,” Upshaw said. “I’m fully committed.”

It’s a decision he felt coming.

“I’ve had that feeling about A&M for a couple of months,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure before I made it official.”