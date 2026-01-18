Texas A&M bolsters 2027 class with a from 4-star OT Kaeden Scott

Texas A&M has bolstered its star-studded 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from in-state 4-star OT Kaeden Scott.

No team has been pressing harder for the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 21-ranked OT in the 2027 recruiting class than the Aggies.

Scott has made a handful of game-day visits to Kyle Field last season and again this fall. He was back in town for the first of two star-studded junior days in Aggieland and wasted no time jumping on board.

“I love the way they treat me compared to a lot of other places,” Scott told Rivals. “That’s always appreciated. Coach Cush (Adam Cushing) is a great guy. Since the first time we met, we clicked.”

The Aggies have been setting the pace in this recruitment after logging a half-dozen visits to campus since last year.

He and his family have cultivated very strong connections with Cushing and Mike Elko both, which were fortified over this weekend during his junior day visit.

“Our first visit to College Station won us over as a family,” Christy Scott, Kaeden’s mother, told Rivals.

“The Aggieland atmosphere was unbelievable,” she continued. “As a mom, it was the little things. Dogs had A&M sweaters on, riding bikes had A&M decals. Dad loved that the coaches were truthful and down to earth. No BS. The love we received from fellow Aggies when Kaeden walked around campus was like he was already an Aggie!”

That momentum never slowed down.

Texas, LSU and Tennessee were also swinging away at Scott, the No. 233 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.