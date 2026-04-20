Texas A&M commit Kamarui Dorsey earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. Six new five-stars were officially tabbed on Monday morning, including Hampton (Ga.) safety Kamarui Dorsey.

The 6-foot-2.5, 205-pound prospect committed to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies in November over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Nebraska and Ohio State.

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“What made Texas A&M right for me is that they fit what I needed and wanted as a football player and as a regular human off the field as well,” Dorsey told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “When I say you could be yourself around everyone and everyone was so down to earth and wanted so much for me and their players that are there not only on the field but also of the field.”

Dorsey’s elevation to a five-star prospect will further bolster Texas A&M’s push to sign the top-ranked class during the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Kamarui Dorsey Scouting Summary

Rivals’ National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this of Dorsey as a prospect:

“Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside.

“Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.”