Texas A&M continues dominant 2027 class with 10th top-100 commitment

Mike Elko and Texas A&M continue to run away with the No. 1 class in 2027.

The Aggies came into Thursday with a significant lead over second-ranked Miami and only expanded it with the commitment of five-star Tampa Jesuit (Fla.) linebacker Kaden Henderson. He became A&M’s fifth five-star commitment of the cycle, another mark that leads the country and puts them into historic territory — particularly in the NIL era.

But maybe even more impressive than the top-end talent in their class is the sheer depth. On top of its five-stars, A&M has five more top-100 commits for 10 in total. That number is nearly double the total of any other school and will likely carry the Aggies their first No. 1 recruiting class since 2022.

Along with Henderson (No. 25 overall), A&M also has in the fold:

Five more blue-chippers beyond that in the fold include DL Elijah Patmon, EDGE Kaden McCarty, OT Kaeden Scott, QB Jayce Johnson, and OT DeMarrion Johnson.

That class — should it not add any more commits — would rank among the top 10 in the Rivals era and would be the highest-rated since A&M’s back in 2022. That class, which didn’t quite live up to its hype on the field, featured nine five-star signees and 17 top-100 players in general.

Elko and Co. will be hoping for more success than that group had, but after the program’s first College Fotball Playoff appearance last season, the future in Aggieland is looking bright.