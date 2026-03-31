Texas A&M returns to No. 1 in team recruiting rankings after 5-star commitment

The Texas A&M staff has its sights set on the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle.

The Aggies just landed one of, if not the biggest commitment of the Mike Elko era. IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall has pledged to A&M. He chose the SEC program over USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami and plenty others.

Forstall just made his way back to College Station for a crucial multi-day spring visit. That helped seal the deal for the coveted New Orleans native.

“I feel like I fit perfectly in Texas A&M’s defense,” Forstall told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about his decision. “We went over a few defensive schemes that I really feel like I can play in that defense and dominate. It’s an SEC school, and it’s one of my dreams to play in the SEC.”

With his commitment, A&M has returned to No. 1 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, leapfrogging Oklahoma. The Aggies’ haul now features 11 commits, 10 of whom are of the blue-chip variety.

A&M infamously inked the No. 1 class back in the 2022 cycle. It very well could reach the top of the mountain once again this winter.

Elite defensive backs highlight the haul

Some early wins in the secondary continue to look like top-notch gets on the trail for Ishmael Aristide and Co.

Across the first 16 days of November, Texas A&M landed commitments from Hampton (Ga.) five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey, Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry and Waxahachie (Texas) four-star safety JayQuan Snell.

Dorsey was a four-star upon making his decision and has since vaulted into five-star status. He’s now the No. 19 overall prospect and top-ranked safety in the nation. He and Forstall will headline the class moving forward.

Henry and Snell could both eventually reach five-star status, too. The former is now the No. 29 recruit and No. 5 corner, while the latter checks in as the No. 42 recruit and No. 2 safety. San Antonio Brandeis three-star CB Hakim Frampton is also in the mix and has been since September.

Forstall adds to stout defensive class

Defensive commitments continue to lead the way for the Aggies this cycle. Forstall, the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 2 EDGE, is joined by two blue-chip defensive lineman and another blue-chip pass-rusher.

A&M has recruiting the Golden State well under Elko and Los Angeles Inglewood four-star DL Myels Smith, the No. 4 DL in the cycle, is one of the latest to lock in from out West. Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star DL Elijah Patmon is a key Peach State pledge.

Houston Cy Falls four-star EDGE Kaden McCarty is a top-20 in-state recruit and he’s been in the class since December. Of the 10 blue-chip commits in the A&M class, seven are on the defensive side of the ball.

The up-to-date A&M pledge list can be seen here.