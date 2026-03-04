Texas A&M safety commit Kamarui Dorsey is new 5-star in updated Rivals Industry Ranking

Hampton (Ga.) safety Kamarui Dorsey continues to see his stock rise ahead of his senior season. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is now a newly-minted five-star.

Following ranking updates throughout the recruiting industry, Dorsey has made an eight-spot jump in the Rivals Industry Ranking — a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — and now checks in as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle.

The Peach State defensive back has been committed to Texas A&M since Nov. 1. He locked in early with Mike Elko and the Aggies and his pledge appears to be rock-solid entering the spring.

“What made Texas A&M right for me is that they fitted what I needed and wanted as a football player and as a regular human off the field as well,” Dorsey told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “When I say you could be yourself around everyone and everyone was so down to earth and wanted so much for me and their players that are there not only on the field but also of the field.”

Last month, Rivals’ Chad Simmons provided an update on Dorsey’s recruitment. Other schools will continue to push, but A&M is doing all it can to keep the new five-star in the mix.

“Texas A&M has handled Kamarui Dorsey’s recruitment with precision,” Simmons wrote. “The elite safety from Hampton had plans to visit Georgia in January, but instead made his way to College Station — a move that reinforced the Aggies’ position. Since then, Texas A&M has continued doing what’s necessary to keep him firmly in the fold.”

Dorsey plays on both sides of the ball for Hampton. Last season, he caught 46 passes and turned them into 846 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for four scores, according to MaxPreps. On the defensive side, he tallied 61 total tackles and four interceptions in 11 games.

Scout’s Take on Dorsey

At the beginning of the year, Dorsey stood out at Under Armour All-America week. Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire wrote this of Dorsey:

“Dorsey is extremely physical in pass coverage. His ability at the line of scrimmage to re-route receivers and win the rep before it begins is very impressive. Plus, he has the make-up speed to be able to run with all kinds of receivers downfield. I thought he did an excellent job of playing through contact and through the catch point. He does a great job and showed this in the 1-on-1 period with an excellent pass breakup over the middle — he got his hands on Zion White, who was coming across on a slant, shortened the route, finished through the play and knocked the ball out. He continued to show that physicality in the run game during the team session. Dorsey was more than comfortable playing as a box defender or sticking his face into the fan. He did an excellent job in that setting.”