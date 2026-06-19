Texas bolsters 2027 class with a commitment from No. 1 CB John Meredith

Texas has been riding momentum all spring with the nation’s top cornerback.

Now, he’s locked in.

The No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class, John Meredith, committed to the Longhorns on Friday.

Meredith officially visited Austin earlier this month, his third visit to the Forty Acres this offseason as Texas surged with the Five-Star Plus+ prospect from the Dallas Metroplex.

“They’ve been coming real hard,” Meredith said of the Longhorns’ push earlier this spring. “Coach O is my dog. He’s been recruiting me hard.”

Position coach Mark Orphey has been leading the way for the blue-chipper who has been stellar for Euless (Texas) Trinity the past few season.

Steve Sarkisian, General Manager Brandon Harris, and ace assistant Chris Gilbert also helped pave the way for Meredith to Austin.

“They went absolutely great. Great,” Meredith said of his visits to Austin this spring.

“Coach O is my dog. He came to see me at a practice and we had a good conversation,” he has said. “He kept it real with me. I’ve seen who they’ve recruited. They’re (waiting) on me.”

Now, he’s the centerpiece of another top-10 haul for the Longhorns.

Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith Scouting Summary

“Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.”