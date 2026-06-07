Texas bolsters class with commitment from 2027 WR Briceson Thrower: 'I see myself thriving there'

After a series of visits this spring and time to mull over his options, a decision came easily for Briceson Thrower.

The playing wide receiver from North Forney committed to Texas, which topped Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and also Illinois for one of the most coveted prospects at his position inside the Lone Star State.

“What’s really exciting me is seeing myself in their program making plays,” Thrower told Rivals.

“I really like how they’ve pushed guys to be the best, and they have coached them to be the best man — not just on the field, but off of it as well,” he continued. “So, I see myself thriving there, and I know it’s a good fit for me.”

Position coach Chris Jackson dialed up the heat with Thrower throughout the spring.

The No. 47 WR in the country is set to return to Austin next weekend (June 12-14) for his official visit.

“Texas and especially Coach Jackson have been on me pretty hard lately. He’s always calling and checking up,” said Thrower. “Really, he’s just been a real good communicator … like he’s always texting me, calling me, and really just checking up on me.”

“Their visits have been. I’ve had great had a great time and I can’t wait for my official visit. I fit in their system really well,” he added.

Thrower is tabbed as the No. 411 overall player in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2027 class. He is the No. 52 prospect inside the state