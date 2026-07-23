Texas CB John Meredith adds late jolt to Longhorns' 2026 class

Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, but the Texas commit shocked the recruiting world on Thursday.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced at SEC Media Days that Meredith has reclassified up to the 2026 cycle, will enroll early in Austin and will play for the Longhorns this fall. This comes after Meredith was ruled ineligible by the University Interscholastic League (UIL) after transferring to North Crowley High School ahead of what would’ve been his senior season this fall.

“I’m more than ready,” Meredith told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, confirming the news. “Looking forward to getting to campus and am ready to compete.”

Texas beat out Texas A&M for Meredith’s commitment last month. A&M was the program trending in his recruitment throughout a majority of the spring, but as decision time grew nearer, arrows started to point toward Texas. The Longhorns made numerous splashes with the five-star, who made his fair share of visits.

“They were keeping it real with me. I want to be the best DB in the world, and Texas will help me through it. I believe that Texas can do it,” Meredith told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “I love A&M to death,” he added. “It’s nothing personal. It’s business.”

Just over a month after making his college decision, the elite defensive back is now making the quick shift to the college rankings.

“He provides great length, great speed, tremendous man-to-man ability. Very confident, very aggressive. All the attributes you want in a defensive back,” Sarkisian said of Meredith on Thursday.

“We’re going to coach him. We’re going to develop him. When he’s ready, I think he’ll be good enough to play. How long it takes to get him ready, that’s going to be the race.”

Meredith slots in at No. 32 overall in the 2026 Rivals300, keeping five-star status. He also ranks as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 4 player in the Lone Star State in his new cycle. On3’s Pete Nakos reported earlier this month that Meredith is expected to make north of $1 million in Year 1 in Austin.

Looking at Texas’ 2026 class with Meredith

Texas originally finished with the No. 10 class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings back in February, but the addition of Meredith now bumps it up to No. 7.

He’s an instant-impact prospect who now flanks a trio of industry five-stars who have also made their way to campus. Quarterback Dia Bell, linebacker Tyler Atkinson and EDGE Richard Wesley all finished as top-25 overall prospects in the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

The Longhorns signed another impressive defensive back class, including four-star CB Samari Matthews, four-star CB Hayward Howard Jr., three-star safety Toray Davis and three-star safety Yaheim Riley. Meredith takes that haul over the top.

Meredith’s industry ranking in the 2026 class will change as all recruiting services re-rank him. An updated look at the incoming freshman haul for the Longhorns can be seen here.

As for Texas’ 2027 class, it fell three spots in the Rivals team rankings to No. 8 overall. It still holds a commitment from New Orleans Brother Martin Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver Easton Royal, the nation’s No. 5 recruit, Gilmer (Texas) five-star interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara and 11 additional blue-chippers.

Scouting John Meredith

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire previously wrote this of Meredith:

“Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.”