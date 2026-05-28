Texas commit Ty Knutson heads to Elite 11 Finals with championship confidence

Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley quarterback and Texas commit Ty Knutson will be in the Los Angeles area this weekend competing in the Elite 11 Finals.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Knutson was one of 20 signal-callers invited to participate in this prestigious annual event.

“I’m super excited,” Knutson said. “My favorite part is the competition and trusting what’s got me here and knowing I can be the best, and if I work hard I can be the best and I will be.”

Knutson added he’s also looking forward to the brotherhood of the experience.

“Knowing these guys, I’m going to play against them in college,” Knutson said. “Getting to compete with them now, I like that part of it.”

Knutson feels this is an opportunity to help him grow as a player going into his senior season.

“I’m looking forward to meeting these new coaches and I know they’re really good coaches, just learning from them.”

Ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 25 quarterback, Knutson led Smithson Valley to a state championship as a junior, completing nearly 65 percent of his passes for 2,610 yards and 29 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He added 232 yards rushing and five more scores.

Knutson is part of a Texas recruiting class currently ranked No. 13 nationally. He gave his pledge to Steve Sarkisian and the staff back in February.

“I love Coach Sark and everything that he’s done and put into this process with me,” Knutson said. “Coach (A.J.) Milwee, I love how they handle everything and how involved Sark is in practice and meetings. Everything he’s been for me meant a lot for me and it’s why I picked Texas.

“I’m most excited about being able to develop as a person and a player.”

Knutson believes Texas will get the most out of him.

“Their culture and the way Coach Sark doesn’t put up with the little things, you’re going to do it their way and they think it’s the best way,” Knutson said. “That’s the biggest thing in why they win so much.”

Before getting to Texas, and before playing out his senior season, Knutson is going to try to win the Elite 11 Finals.