Texas continues monster June with eighth blue-chip commitment

June has brought hundreds of commitments. Texas has landed some of the biggest.

Another blue-chip pledge in favor of the Longhorns went public on Saturday as Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson chose the in-state SEC program over Ole Miss and SMU live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

“Texas separated itself by just being really consistent, just maintaining that relationship with me the entire time,” Jackson told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about his decision.

Jackson, the No. 210 recruit and No. 25 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, becomes the eighth blue-chip prospect to commit to head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff this month.

The Texas class now ranks 5th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The addition of Jackson vaulted it ahead of Texas Tech and Florida.

Texas has elite defensive haul

When looking at the up-to-date Texas class, the slew of elite recruits on the defensive side of the ball stands out. A majority jumped in the boat this month.

On June 19, the Longhorns finally closed the deal and beat out Texas A&M for Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith. He is the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect.

“They were keeping it real with me,” Meredith told Spiegelman about his decision. “I want to be the best DB in the world, and Texas will help me through it. I believe that Texas can do it.”

Eight days before, Texas went back out to the Golden State to land a pledge from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie. The No. 5 DL in the nation, Currie chose Texas over Ohio State.

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror is a former Alabama commit who eventually locked in with the Longhorns one day after Currie. This week has now brought commits from Jackson, Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central four-star DL Tyler Alexander and Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star safety Junior Tu’upo.

They join other blue-chippers like Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit four-star EDGE Cameron Hall, Brookhaven (Miss.) four-star EDGE Derwin Fields and Manvel (Texas) four-star safety Greedy James, who have been in the class for months.

Longhorns fighting to keep 5-star WR Easton Royal

Despite Texas’ hot streak, one of the biggest storylines in the recruiting world surrounds Texas Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver commit Easton Royal. The nation’s No. 6 prospect and No. 1 WR, Royal has been committed since Nov. 29, but he’s now taken official visits to LSU and Florida.

“It’s super tight,” Royal said of his ongoing decision when speaking with Spiegelman earlier this week. “But the dust is starting to settle.”

Royal is weighing his options, but as of June 27, he remains in the boat for Sarkisian and Co. He’s one of five blue-chip Texas commits on the offensive side of the ball, alongside Libertyville (Ill.) four-star tight end Brock Williams, Dallas South Oak Cliff four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star running back Noah Roberts and North Forney (Texas) four-star WR Briceson Thrower.