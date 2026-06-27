Texas continues to stockpile talent, adds commitment from 4-star CB Montre Jackson

The Longhorns are one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail this summer.

Texas bolstered its top-10 recruiting class with another key piece on Saturday, as four-star cornerback Montre Jackson declared for the Longhorns on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

Texas has been leading the way with the in-state target from Garland (Texas) Lakeview standout since diving into his recruitment headfirst this spring.

The Longhorns check all of the boxes for Jackson.

“Texas just feels like a home away from home,” Jackson told Rivals of his decision. “I just love the city … it reminds me of Dallas.”

Jackson was one of the first offers extended after defensive coordinator Will Muschamp returned to Austin.

Position coach Mark Orphey has also been superb recruiting the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 25 CB in the 2027 class.

“What’s exciting me about being a Longhorn is being coached by one of the best defensive coordinators and a rising cornerback coach,” Jackson said of Muschamp and Orphey.

“Texas separated itself by just being really consistent, just maintaining that relationship with me the entire time,” he continued.