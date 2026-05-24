Texas DL Brayden White commits to Stanford

Shepherd (Texas) defensive lineman Brayden White announced Sunday that he has committed to Stanford. He chose the Cardinal over offers from Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.

White pulled the trigger on his pledge while visiting the Farm.

“This visit has been unlike any other,” he said. “The people and the area is my type of style and this led to the decision that I’m committing to Stanford.”

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The 6-foot, 300-pound prospect has been looking forward to checking out Stanford ever since the program first started recruiting him.

“Stanford has been recruiting me pretty hard since they took a visit to the school,” White told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman earlier in May. “As soon as they offered me, they were all about trying to get me up to California, and I was all in with it. What excites me about my fit at Stanford is how many different people from different backgrounds go to Stanford. Going from a small school in Texas to a school like Stanford is going to be a lot different. I believe in my academic ability as well as my football ability to be a fit there.”

Rivals ranks Brayden White as the No. 107 defensive lineman in the 2027 class and No. 142 overall prospect in Texas regardless of position.