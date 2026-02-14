Texas chasing another top-10 recruiting class under Steve Sarkisian

As Texas heads into its sixth full season under Steve Sarkisian in 2026, the Longhorns have assembled one of — if not the most talented — rosters in all of college football.

They’ve done so through the transfer portal in part, but mainly due to their elite high school recruiting. For four consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025), they signed up a top-10 class nationally, including the No. 1 overall class in 2025. Their 2026 crop, which still finished No. 10 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, was the “worst” of the bunch. With three five-stars and 15 blue-chip signees in total.

That kind of talent acquisition has created championship expectations in Austin, and rightfully so. Texas will likely enter next season as the preseason No. 1 team in the country with Arch Manning as the favorite to win the Heisman. But Sark and Co. aren’t after one-off success. They’re recruiting to keep building and building into 2027 and beyond.

And the 2027 recruiting class is further proof of that. Texas is up to six commitments so far through mid-February and sits inside the top-10 yet again. In addition to to a quartet of high three-stars, the Longhorns have two blue-chippers already in the fold, headlined by Easton Royal, the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver prospect out of Louisiana.

Royal chose Texas over in-state LSU, as well as Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia and dozens of other offers. And he won’t be the only elite prospect the Longhorns are in a position to sign come December.

Texas Longhorns class by position

Quarterback

Ty Knutson (unranked)

Wide receiver

Five-star Easton Royal (No. 7 NATL, No. 1 WR)

Tight end

Three-star JT Geraci (No. 538 NATL., No. 27 TE)

Edge rusher

Four-star Cameron Hall (No. 242 NATL., No. 24 EDGE)

Linebacker

Three-star Cade Haug (No. 432 NATL., No. 32 LB)

Safety

Three-star Greedy James (No. 583 NATL., No. 63 S)