Texas lands 4-star TE Brock Williams over Ohio State, Georgia

Texas finally got its elite tight end when Libertyville (Ill.) four-star Brock Williams announced his pledge to the Longhorns.

Texas won this recruitment over Georgia and Ohio State. Per sources, Texas had the strongest NIL offer on the table for the blue-chipper from Illinois.

Williams also has a great relationship with Jeff Banks and loved his vision for how Texas uses tight ends in its offense.

Ohio State was the early leader in this recruitment. Georgia had the momentum during the winter when Williams was initially expected to make a decision. But the longer the process played out the more it looked like Texas would win out.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

One thing that Texas also did well during this recruitment is stay consistent with communication. Williams first noted that back in March.

“They’re doing a good job with communication, and that’s huge for me,” Williams said of the Longhorns. “I have a great relationship with them because they communicate with me. They laid out a good plan for me when I was there that I liked. I talk a lot with Coach Sark. He FaceTimes me sometimes, and that’s huge.”

Williams is the No. 122 overall prospect, No. 5 tight end, and No. 7-ranked talent in Illinois for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Recruiting Rankings.