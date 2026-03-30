Texas lands in-state offensive lineman Jackson Cook

Texas is off to a strong early start in 2027 with six early commitments, and the Longhorns added another piece to the puzzle on Monday.

Three-star Austin (Texas) Westlake offensive lineman Jackson Cook has added his name to the commitment list on Monday. He chose the Longhorns over offers from Arkansas, Duke, Texas Tech, SMU and a handful of other programs.

The 6-4, 290-pounder has experience playing both inside at guard and outside at tackle. He also has posted workout videos of him getting reps at center.

This developing story will be updated.