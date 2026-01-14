Texas loaded with elite talent in the 2027 high school football class

Following a 2026 class that was considered ‘down’ by recent standards, the 2027 crop among Texas high school football players looks to be exceptionally talented.

Twelve players from the Lone Star State rank among the top 85 recruits in the entire country, with six of those projected to finish as five-stars if the current rankings hold. The list includes the nation’s current No. 1 cornerback, defensive lineman and linebacker, along with the No. 2 quarterback and offensive tackle — all premium positions.

Schools from across the state and the country are lining up for their services, and their recruitments will be heavily followed over the next 11 months. As the 2027 cycle begins in earnest, Rivals breaks down the top rising seniors in Texas:

1. CB John Meredith

School: North Crowley

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

The top overall player — both in his own state and across the entire country — Meredith is already focused on four schools the most in his recruitment: Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State. Meredith plans to visit all four programs for junior days or unofficial visits once schedules are finalized. He is targeting a spring commitment, potentially before official visits, he told InsideTexas earlier this month.

2. OT Kennedy Brown

School: Kingwood

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4

Brown checks in as the country’s No. 2 offensive tackle, and has the list of suitors to back it up. He has lined up visits to Texas A&M (January 17), to Florida (January 24) and out to Oregon (January 31), his mother Kumbia Lewis told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. Both the Aggies and rival Texas would love to keep him home, but the out-of-state schools are making him one of their top priorities this cycle.

3. DL Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech commit

School: Cedar Hill

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6

Brewster verbally committed to the Red Raiders back in October, picking them over a who’s who of elite programs. At the Under Armour All-America bowl, he told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong he’s about “80 percent” committed to Texas Tech adding the “development piece” was also big for him. Playing for another Cedar Hill legend in the high school’s former coach in McGuire also made him comfortable.

4. LB Cooper Witten

School: Liberty Christian

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19

Witten was dominant playing on both sides of the ball for Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian — with 87 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. He also intercepted a pass, broke up 4 passes, forced 7 fumbles, recovered 4 and returned another for a touchdown. Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia are among the top schools vying for his commitment. But the Sooners just hired his father, surefire NFL Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten, as their tight ends coach.

5. QB Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech commit

School: Westwood

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28

The East Texas star looks to be heading west for college, but still not outside the state’s borders. Bryant committed to the Red Raiders on November 1, bookending a huge month for Joey McGuire and Co. In Bryant’s freshman campaign at Westwood, the signal caller threw for 2,282 yards and 33 touchdowns in 12 games played. Fast forward two years later, and he broke the school’s single-season record with more than 3,000 yards through the air.

6. IOL Ismael Camara

School: Gilmer

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32

One of the nation’s top interior linemen, Camara is getting a big start on the final stages of his recruiting process. He already visited LSU earlier this month and will head to Texas and SMU this weekend before stopping at Texas A&M on January 24. Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee are all expected to host him at the end of the month as well.

School: Randle

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42

Williams-Callis was a one-man wrecking crew as a junior, finishing the Texas high school football season with 3,502 yards on 324 carries while finding the end zone a whopping 59 times. He earned Rivals All-American honors after the season and is considering schools from coast to coast at the next level. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon are among the programs high on the list for him right now.

8. SAF JayQuan Snell – Texas A&M commit

School: Waxahachie

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 46

The Aggies have loaded up at the safety spot early in this cycle, landing both Snell (No. 5 safety) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 4 safety) within the span of a few months. The former has totaled 175 tackles across three seasons at the varsity level, also forcing five fumbles and breaking up 12 passes. A&M also has a pledge from Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry, giving them the country’s premier defensive back class so far.

9. WR Julian Caldwell

School: Argyle

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 65

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, Texas Tech is in a strong position in Caldwell’s recruitment. Oregon and Texas are two chasing the program in Lubbock. Caldwell is planning a visit to Oregon on Jan. 24 and expects to be back in Lubbock either the weekend before or after that trip. A commitment timeline has not been set, but it could come sooner than later, Simmons reports.

10. QB Colton Nussmeier

School: Marcus

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 73

Over the summer, Nussmeier was predicted to land at LSU to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Garrett Nussmeier. With the coaching change in Baton Rouge though, there’s much more uncertainty about where the state’s No. 2 quarterback will end up. Georgia, Florida and a host of other SEC programs are involved in his recruitment, but it looks to be wide open at this point.