Texas Longhorns projected to land country's No. 2 overall prospect

Following a slow start to its 2027 recruiting class, Texas has caught a wave of momentum over the past six weeks.

The Longhorns only hold 15 commitments, but are likely looking at a smaller class after signing 25 high school prospects and 23 transfers last year. That has led them to focus their efforts on finding quality fits over sheer numbers.

Ten of their 15 pledges rank as blue-chippers, headlined by five-star wide receiver Easton Royal. He is the lone five-star this cycle for Steve Sarkisian and Co., but that might not be the case for long.

All eyes around Austin will be on Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith III on Friday, as he is set to announce between the Longhorns, Texas A&M and Alabama, The country’s No. 2 overall prospect, Meredith has been at the top of the board for Texas going back months.

The rival Aggies were considered to be his leader for much of the early spring, but back-to-back visits to Austin put Texas right in the mix. Heading into his decision, the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) favors the Longhorns after new expert picks from national analyst Adam Gorney and InsideTexas.com’s Justin Wells. Those follow earlier projections from Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong.

Longhorns looking to cap big run of commitments

In his latest intel, Spiegelman reiterated Texas’ top standing.

“It’s been a fluid two-team battle with the Aggies for months, but momentum has favored the Longhorns since April after consecutive visits to Austin,” he said on Thursday. “I still love my prediction for Texas to win out for the five-star. The Horns are on a heater, and there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon.”

Should Texas win out, Meredith would be the fifth commitment already this month for the Longhorns. Each of the previous four are blue-chip prospects: wide receiver Briceson Thrower, offensive tackle Brian Swanson, edge rusher JaBarrius Garror, and defensive lineman Kasi Currie.

The Longhorns’ class currently sits just outside the top 10 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, but would just jump all the way up to No. 7 with Meredith in the fold. As of now, all signs point to that being the case.