Texas locks in official visit with 4-star WR target Trenton Yancey

Texas’ big recruiting weekends this summer are filling up with official visitors.

The latest addition to the list came on Tuesday, with four-star Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Trenton Yancey making his plans to be in Austin known. Yancey is set to visit the Forty Acres the weekend of June 12-14, which is setting up to be a massive few days for the Longhorns 2027 class.

Yancey visited the Longhorns last month for one of their junior day events, and came away with high marks for the program and the coaching staff.

“Texas was great. I talked a lot with Coach (Chris) Jackson and met a couple of new recruits,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

Texas sees him as a playmaker in the slot, something he has taking a liking to especially because it could help him see the field early.

“A highlight was being in the room with the other receivers and learning their playbook a bit,” he added. “Something that is exciting is that their vision for me playing the slot in their pro-style offense — that’s big to me because I want to be a recruit that plays early wherever I end up choosing.”

Longhorns high on Yancey’s list

Yancey has been on the radar of teams across the Lone Star State — and the country — since his freshman season at Arlington Lamar. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder caught 59 passes for 814 yards and five TDs on nearly 14 yards per reception that year, earning Texas District 8-6A Newcomer of the Year honors.

As a sophomore, he transferred to state powerhouse Duncanville, where he caught 30 passes for 450 yards and seven touchdowns while teaming up with All-Americans Dakorien Moore and Keelon Russell. And as a junior this fall, he starred all over the field with 54 catches for 780 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as 31 carries for 388 yards (12.5 YPC) and 10 more scores.

Along with Texas, TCU, SMU, Clemson and Florida are among the other top contenders in his recruitment.

Yancey is tabbed as the No. 216 overall player in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is the No. 28 WR in the country and the No. 29 prospect regardless of position from the state of Texas.