Texas Tech eyeing No. 1 recruiting class in 2027 cycle

Many are now aware of the power that Texas Tech wields on the recruiting front. It’s been most obvious during the Transfer Portal window, but the Big 12 program is making quite the splash on the high school recruiting front, too.

Last month, the Red Raiders officially signed the No. 19 class in the 2026 cycle, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Early on in the 2027 cycle, TTU is much closer to the top

As of March 18, Texas Tech has the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation. That’s thanks to six commits, including the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect.

On Oct. 4, head coach Joey McGuire and Co. landed one of their biggest recruiting wins to date as Cedar Hill (Texas) Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Jalen Brewster committed. He sits atop the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“Coach McGuire … he used to be my coach at high school, so I’ve had that connection,” Brewster told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. “It’s all been love every time I go up to Lubbock. I’m looking forward to being in the atmosphere. I’ve never been there for a game, so I want to see how the atmosphere is.”

Brewster is an instant-impact disruptor in the trenches. He’s flanked at the top of TTU’s class by Palestine (Texas) Westwood four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant. He jumped in the fold at the beginning of November and is the No. 2 QB in the cycle to date.

Bryant just set a single-season passing yards record for his high school and continues to bolster his stock. He very well could be the signal-caller of the future in Lubbock.

Three other in-state prospects are already in the mix, too. Humble Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. is Rivals’ No. 22 recruit and No. 3 WR. Lake Dallas DeSoto four-star DL K’Adrian Redmond and Houston Langham Creek four-star linebacker Jhadyn Nelson are both top-20 players at their positions.

This is a class that’s already seen some big changes, too. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton decided to reclassify to 2026 and has now signed with TTU. Fort Gibson (Okla.) five-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett flipped from Tech to Oklahoma back in September.

Texas Tech Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Kavian Bryant, No. 44 NATL. (No. 2 QB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Benny Easter Jr., No. 47 NATL. (No. 9 WR)

Defensive Lineman

Five-star Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

Four-star K’Adrian Redmond, No. 156 NATL. (No. 16 DL)

EDGE

Three-star Brody Pfannenstiel, No. 749 NATL. (No. 65 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Jhadyn Nelson, No. 181 NATL. (No. 16 LB)

