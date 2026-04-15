Texas Tech 4-star QB commit Kavian Bryant lands Elite 11 Finals invite

Palestine (Texas) Westwood four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant continues to cement himself as one of the top passers in the 2027 cycle. He’ll get a chance to prove it once again this summer in Los Angeles.

Bryant, a Texas Tech commit, was invited to the Elite 11 Finals on Wednesday afternoon. He becomes the 11th passer to land an invite to the event and is the second of the day, joining Miami four-star QB commit Israel Abrams.

Bryant competed at the Elite 11 Dallas regional last month. The updated Elite 11 Finals roster can be seen here.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the Elite 11 Finals, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Bryant is the No. 44 overall prospect and No. 2 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 player in Texas.

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech staff are eyeing a landmark recruiting class in Lubbock and they landed Bryant’s commitment early on back in November. He’s remained rock-solid with the in-state Big 12 program since.

“Tech has recruited me very well,” Bryant told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I’m on the phone once a week with Coach Leftwitch. I feel like I’m a priority because it’s just been constant communication with them. By looking at their offense, it fits my style of play really well.”

As a junior for Westwood, Bryant threw for over 3,400 yards and 37 touchdowns to just one interception. He completed over 72 percent of his pass attempts and also rushed for 740 yards and seven scores, per MaxPreps. Across the last two seasons, Bryant has tallied 86 total scores.