Texas Tech adds a commitment from touted DL Khyren Haywood: 'They can put me in positions that I wanna be'

Texas Tech continues to stack talent in this 2027 class.

The Red Raiders bolstered their No. 2-ranked recruiting class with a commitment from touted in-state defensive lineman Khyren Haywood on Monday.

The defending Big 12 champions edged past Northwestern, Kansas State, Arizona, and others for one of the best DL inside the Lone Star State.

“What excites me about my fit at Texas Tech is just the way that they play defense … It is my style of play,” Haywood told Rivals. “Coach (Joey) McGuire and Coach (James) Blanchard have made me feel like a priority, and Coach (Jack) Teachey has really been consistent and has made me feel like a priority for Texas Tech.”

Haywood has made a string of visits to Lubbock over the past two years and forged several strong connections with multiple staff members in West Texas along the journey.

The Red Raiders dialed up their push with the coveted prospect from Dallas Metroplex powerhouse Denton (Texas) Guyer this spring, leading Haywood to expedite his process.

“The staff has done a tremendous job to excite me about Texas Tech. I can’t wait to show out for the program,” he started.

“What Tech has going for them is what they are doing right now, and the things that they are building on top of it are what made them such a strong contender. They can put me in the positions that I want to be in when it comes to how I play,” Haywood continued. “Coach Teachey has done a phenomenal job recruiting me when it comes to staying in communication with me and talking to the family. Same with Coach Jaye (Imarjaye Albury). He has also done a great job of making me feel like a priority in his room.”