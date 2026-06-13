Texas Tech adds commitment from 2027 OT Dontae Perkins to No. 3 recruiting class

Three-star offensive tackle Dontae Perkins has been on campus in Lubbock twice already this month.

After another visit back, he’s ready to lock in his commitment.

Perkins committed to the Red Raiders on Saturday during his official visit.

The in-state offensive line prospect from Spring (Texas) Westfield landed an offer after working out for the Texas Tech coaching staff last week.



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The Red Raiders quickly vaulted into the driver’s seat with the three-star prospect.

He’s excited to call Lubbock home.

“It was huge,” Perkins said of the offer. “I came out and competed at the camp last week and earned myself a scholarship to one of the greatest schools in the country. They are leading. I love the community out there in Lubbock, and also the coaching staff is great.”

More from Rivals on the Red Raiders’ recruiting weekend to come.