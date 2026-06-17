Texas Tech bolsters class with commitment from 4-star ATH Hunter Haug: 'They are building something special'

Texas Tech is pacing for its best recruiting class in program history.

The Red Raiders added more firepower to their class — this time from four-star ATH Hunter Haug.

After returning to Lubbock for his official visit, Haug felt excited about his fit with Texas Tech.

“They have been very consistent in communicating. They are coming off a strong year winning the Big 12 and look like they are building something special. They say I fit that,” Haug told Rivals. “I got to meet with Coach (Joey) McGuire and James Blanchard one-on-one, and see the team and envision myself out there. I really enjoyed my time there, and it feels like a good fit.”

Haug hit Texas Tech last — after official visits to Arkansas, TCU, and Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders have been trending with the nation’s No. 4 ATH from Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley, a legacy prospect that this staff loves in the secondary.

“I love the coaches there. They’ve been very good at staying in touch with me. They are always checking in on FaceTime and I love Lubbock after being there a few times. I’ve been up there and it definitely seems like a true College town,” he said.

“I’m having a great time back out here in Lubbock,” Haug said after his official visit. “Sitting in the position meetings was awesome. I’m loving this feel at Tech. I’m definitely feeling the excitement behind the team here. For me, it’s how established they are as a program and how they check all my boxes.”