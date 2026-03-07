Texas Tech Five-Star Plus+ DL commit Jalen Brewster visits Florida

Cedar Hill (Texas) Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Jalen Brewster is once again the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

He made an early commitment to in-state Texas Tech at the beginning of October, and while he remains locked in, other programs aren’t going away, to no surprise. Brewster is giving other schools a look and this weekend he’s at Florida.

On Saturday afternoon, Brewster posted a photo on social media doing the chomp with new head coach Jon Sumrall:

Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Friday that Brewster had made it to Gainesville for the big spring weekend. The Gators would love to get thoroughly in the mix with the top-ranked D-lineman.

At the beginning of March, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman provided an update on Brewster’s recruitment. Despite some coaching changes in Lubbock, TTU hasn’t missed a beat and has continued to make Brewster feel at home.

“It’s all about the people really,” Brewster said. “The culture out there is different. The players play all together … It’s really exciting knowing they went from being a nobody to now being a top contender.”

The likes of Miami, Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon have been mentioned alongside the Five-Star Plus+ prospect. An official visit to Miami for the weekend of May 29 was first reported by CaneSport’s EJ Holland. TTU has an OV locked in for the June 19 weekend.

Brewster, of course, headlines Texas Tech’s 2027 class, which also features two other top-50 prospects in four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant and four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. Early on, the Red Raiders have the No. 4 class in the nation, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Sumrall and the Gators have two commits in their class to date: four-star cornerback Amare Nugent and three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger.

Jalen Brewster Scouting Summary

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote this of Brewster, who continues to sit atop the Rivals300 rankings:

“Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop.

…Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.”