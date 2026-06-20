Texas Tech lands an exciting tight end prospect in Zayden Smith, adding to top five class

Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt tight end prospect Zayden Smith tells Rivals he has committed to Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Smith is currently in Lubbock for his official visit and chose to play for head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders over Penn State among others.

“When I came down here for the unofficial visit I liked the area and how well the coaches invited me in and how friendly they are and hospitality and everything I felt it was the right place for me,” Smith said.

“Coach McGuire, I think he’s a really cool guy. Really friendly. I think he’s a good coach, leading them to a Big 12 championship last year.”

Over the last two seasons Smith turned 56 receptions into 810 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has 67 tackles and four interceptions.

Future position coach Josh Cochran was the lead recruiter for Smith.

“Getting to learn from one of the better tight end coaches in college football,” Smith highlighted. “He helped develop Terrance Carter and he showed me what he did. I like the coaching style, I watched a little bit of practice. I think I’ll be a good fit.”

Rivals ranks Smith as the nation’s No. 23 athlete recruit. He adds to a Texas Tech class ranked No. 5 nationally.