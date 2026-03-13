Texas Tech lands commitment from EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel

Hoisington (Kan.) three-star EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel has committed to Texas Tech, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday.

He chose the Red Raiders over the likes of Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State.

Pfannenstiel is the No. 749 overall prospect and No. 65 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 recruit in Kansas.

The Sunflower State standout added an offer from head coach Joey McGuire and the TTU staff last month. Not long after, he set a spring visit and an official visit to Lubbock. Pfannenstiel is now locking in with the Big 12 program.

Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Pfannenstiel is a three-sport athlete at the high school level. On the gridiron, he plays on both sides of the ball, manning the edge while also making an impact at wide receiver, tight end and running back.

Texas Tech adds to impressive pledge list

With Pfannenstiel now in the mix, Texas Tech has five commits in its 2027 class. The haul already ranks No. 4 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

That’s of course thanks to landing an early commitment from No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster back in October. The Cedar Hill (Texas) Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman continues to feel out others in his process, but the Red Raiders are keen on keeping him close to home.

Right behind Brewster is Palestine (Texas) Westwood four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller ranks as the No. 44 recruit and No. 2 QB in the nation. He committed shortly after Brewster, locking in at the beginning of November.

Later that month, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. committed. The No. 47 recruit and No. 9 WR in the nation, Easter Jr. is another that’ll push for five-star status before it’s all said and done.

Pfannenstiel now rounds out the pledge list alongside Lake Dallas (Texas) DeSoto four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond. The Red Raiders are in the thick of things for other blue-chippers, too. Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman has new intel here.