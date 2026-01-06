Texas Tech offers JUCO QB Tre Guerra

Quarterback Tre Guerra just completed his second season at the JUCO level playing for Tyler JC in Texas. He’s now eyeing a move to the Division I ranks.

On Monday night, Guerra added a notable offer from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are his first Power Four offer and could become an in-state landing spot for the former Keller High School signal-caller.

Guerra is currently unranked by Rivals, but he’s continuing to draw interest. At the end of December, KSR’s Jacob Polacheck reported that Kentucky and new head coach Will Stein had been in contact. Guerra has not announced an offer from the Wildcats, as of Jan. 5.

TTU joins Southern Miss, UTEP, Middle Tennessee and others on Guerra’s offer sheet. He would join a program’s 2026 recruiting class.

Guerra is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he delivered over 2,800 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He was one of the top arms in the junior college ranks this fall. He threw for 999 yards, five TDs and two picks in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder made his way to Tyler JC after signing with Central Arkansas out of high school.

Texas Tech did sign a quarterback last month in Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military three-star Stephen Cannon. He ranks as the No. 879 overall prospect and No. 49 QB in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

More on TTU’s 2026 class

The Red Raiders are currently flexing their Transfer Portal muscles, but don’t forget that head coach Joey McGuire and Co. just inked the No. 20 high school class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Cannon may not be a headliner in the class, but his high school teammate is. TTU made a move with Benedictine five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton and eventually landed his pledge. Guyton committed as a member of the 2027 cycle, but opted to reclassify and will now play in Lubbock next fall.

He’s the nation’s No. 12 recruit and is one of two five-stars at the top of the class, alongside Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge offensive tackle Felix Ojo. The 6-foot-6.5, 275-pound Ojo is the nation’s No. 2 tackle.

Wolfforth (Texas) Frenship four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell was another major recruiting win for the Red Raiders. He’s now the No. 81 recruit and No. 11 WR in the cycle. Four other blue-chippers signed with TTU, helping form the No. 1 class in the Big 12: OT Bryce Gilmore, tight end Matt Ludwig, running back Ace Rowden and cornerback S’Vioarean Martin.

