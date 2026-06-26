Texas took the lead early, and never looked back: 4-star safety Junior Tu'upo is a Longhorn

Steve Sarkisian and Texas continue to stack talent in the 2027 class.

Four-star safety Junior Tu’upo, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound standout from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson, announced his commitment to the Longhorns over Alabama, Auburn and Oregon, giving Texas its 18th pledge of the cycle.

Ranked as the No. 22 safety and No. 254 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Tu’upo held close to 30 scholarship offers before ending his recruitment in favor of the Longhorns.

Although Alabama, Auburn and Oregon remained in the race until the end, Texas took control after Tu’upo’s first visit to Austin during the spring.

“We weren’t really expecting much from Texas, at first,” Tu’upo told Rivals. “We were just going to see it, but they definitely surprised us. Coach Blake Gideon surprised us.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

From that point forward, Texas never let go of its lead.

The biggest reason behind Tu’upo’s decision was his relationship with safeties coach Blake Gideon, who handled his recruitment from the very beginning.

“Coach BG was the biggest part of it,” Tu’upo said. “He’s always been upfront and honest with me about how he felt, how he planned to use me and what he thinks I can develop into. I really trust his word.”

Gideon’s investment extended beyond football. He visited Tu’upo multiple times during the spring and built a strong relationship with the entire family.

“He got close with my father and my family and got to know us outside of football,” Tu’upo said. “BG put in a lot of effort coming all the way from Texas, and that really showed how much he cared and wanted me there. What he is about, who he is as a person, was just as impressive as the type of coach he is.”

More coaches at Texas made an impact Tu’upo’s decision

Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and head coach Steve Sarkisian were also major factors in his decision.

“I think Coach Muschamp is one of the best defensive coordinators in the game,” he said. “I also built a great relationship with Coach Sarkeesian. Overall, everybody on that staff — from the assistants to the recruiting staff — we built great relationships with all of them.”

The first spring trip to Austin ultimately changed the trajectory of his recruitment.

After arriving with modest expectations, Tu’upo left convinced Texas could be home and gave every other contender a chance to catch up. None of them could.

“I think they’re building something great down there in Texas,” Tu’upo said. “That’s the reason why I chose them. The staff is strong, they have great coaches, and Coach Sark has the program competing for championships.”

Now, the Alabama standout heads to Austin as commitment No. 18 in a class that continues to reinforce Texas’ status as one of the nation’s recruiting powers under Sarkisian.