The 10 highest-ranked players who did not make the McDonald's All American game
The 2026 McDonald’s All American game rosters were announced on Monday, and 24 of the top high school basketball players were selected for the event. This event has traditionally been viewed as the most prestigious post-season All-Star game for high school players.
READ: Updated 2026 Rivals150
Dating back to 1978, the 2026 game will be the 48th annual game. A who’s who of players have participated in the event, with names like Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant earning overall game MVP honors.
This year is a little unique as there are multiple top-ranked players who did not qualify due to injury. Five-Star Plus+ point guard Dylan Mingo, five-star forward Baba Oladotun, and four-star forward Qayden Samuels have dealt with various injuries throughout the high school season, preventing them from being eligible to play in the game.
The 48th Annual McDonald’s All American game will be played at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, AZ, on March 31. Everyone’s lens is a little different. Let’s go through the 10 highest-ranked players in the 2026 Rivals150 not to make the list.
5-star SG Bryson Howard, Duke
Bryson Howard
Height/Weight: 6-4/190
High School: Frisco (TX) Heritage
Rivals150: No. 10
5-star SG Abdou Toure, Arkansas
Abdou Toure
Height/Weight: 6-5/200
High School: Notre Dame (CT)
Rivals150: No. 11
4-star SF Colben Landrew, UConn
Colben Landrew
Height/Weight: 6-6/225
High School: Wheeler (GA)
Rivals150: No. 15
4-star SG Quentin Coleman, Wake Forest
Quentin Coleman
Height/Weight: 6-4/190
High School: Principia (MO)
Rivals150: No. 20
4-star PG Miles Sadler, West Virginia
Miles Sadler
Height/Weight: 5-11/170
High School: CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep
Rivals150: No. 22
4-star SF Boyuan Zhang
Boyuan Zhang
Height/Weight: 6-8/200
High School: Veritas (CA) Prep
Rivals150: No. 25
4-star SG Dakari Spear, Texas Tech
Dakari Spear
Height/Weight: 6-4/190
High School: Dynamic (TX) Prep
Rivals150: No. 27
4-star PG Lucas Morillo, Illinois
Lucas Morillo
Height/Weight: 6-6/200
High School: The Newman (MA) School
Rivals150: No. 28
4-star C Ethan Taylor, Michigan State
Ethan Taylor
Height/Weight: 7-1/240
High School: Link (MO) Academy
Rivals150: No. 29
4-star SF Lincoln Cosby
Lincoln Cosby
Height/Weight: 6-9/205
High School: Montverde (FL) Academy
Rivals150: No. 32