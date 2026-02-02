The 10 highest-ranked players who did not make the McDonald's All American game

The 2026 McDonald’s All American game rosters were announced on Monday, and 24 of the top high school basketball players were selected for the event. This event has traditionally been viewed as the most prestigious post-season All-Star game for high school players.

Dating back to 1978, the 2026 game will be the 48th annual game. A who’s who of players have participated in the event, with names like Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant earning overall game MVP honors.

This year is a little unique as there are multiple top-ranked players who did not qualify due to injury. Five-Star Plus+ point guard Dylan Mingo, five-star forward Baba Oladotun, and four-star forward Qayden Samuels have dealt with various injuries throughout the high school season, preventing them from being eligible to play in the game.

The 48th Annual McDonald’s All American game will be played at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, AZ, on March 31. Everyone’s lens is a little different. Let’s go through the 10 highest-ranked players in the 2026 Rivals150 not to make the list.

5-star SG Bryson Howard, Duke

Bryson Howard

Height/Weight: 6-4/190

High School: Frisco (TX) Heritage

Rivals150: No. 10

5-star SG Abdou Toure, Arkansas

Abdou Toure

Height/Weight: 6-5/200

High School: Notre Dame (CT)

Rivals150: No. 11

4-star SF Colben Landrew, UConn

Colben Landrew

Height/Weight: 6-6/225

High School: Wheeler (GA)

Rivals150: No. 15

4-star SG Quentin Coleman, Wake Forest

Quentin Coleman

Height/Weight: 6-4/190

High School: Principia (MO)

Rivals150: No. 20

4-star PG Miles Sadler, West Virginia

Miles Sadler

Height/Weight: 5-11/170

High School: CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep

Rivals150: No. 22

4-star SF Boyuan Zhang

Boyuan Zhang

Height/Weight: 6-8/200

High School: Veritas (CA) Prep

Rivals150: No. 25

4-star SG Dakari Spear, Texas Tech

Dakari Spear

Height/Weight: 6-4/190

High School: Dynamic (TX) Prep

Rivals150: No. 27

4-star PG Lucas Morillo, Illinois

Lucas Morillo

Height/Weight: 6-6/200

High School: The Newman (MA) School

Rivals150: No. 28

4-star C Ethan Taylor, Michigan State

Ethan Taylor

Height/Weight: 7-1/240

High School: Link (MO) Academy

Rivals150: No. 29

4-star SF Lincoln Cosby

Lincoln Cosby

Height/Weight: 6-9/205

High School: Montverde (FL) Academy

Rivals150: No. 32