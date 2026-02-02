The mid point of the high school season leads to a 2026 Rivals150 Rankings update

On Monday, Rivals updated its class of 2026 player rankings for the tenth time. This is the eighth update of the 2026 Rivals150 with the full allotment of 150 players. The movement and additions are based on two key sources: 1) in-person player evaluations through the mid part of the high school season, and 2) film study and intel gathered on prospects since the previous update.

Updated 2026 Rivals 150 player rankings

Since this cycle’s last update, in November, the Rivals National Basketball team has attended pre-season high school events, high-powered national tournaments and showcases, along with practices and scrimmages. With multiple events taking place every week(end), Rivals has also collected streams and film to comb through for the maximum exposure of countless events and players.

The ranking process is a continual and often fluid one. Rivals starts ranking recruits after their freshman-year travel seasons, before their sophomore years of high school. Each recruit can look a lot different for our final ranking after their senior year championships and all-star games are played.

We have spent the last several weeks working on this 2026 update so that it will reflect the most accurate and current representation of the recruiting cycle. This work has resulted in 14 players making their debuts in the latest Rivals150 update. Interestingly enough, this update also reflects four players (Baba Oladotun, Bruce Branch III, Trevor Manhertz, and Lincoln Cosby) who have already announced they are reclassifying from the 2027 class into the 2026 cycle.

We have continued collecting viewings and data on the previously ranked players, keeping eyes on them since the previous update.

These prospects are halfway through their final year of high school ball. With the November signing period in the rearview mirror, our next class of 2026 update, after the senior all-star games, will be the final update for this cycle.

The goal of rankings at Rivals is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential. A player’s performance on the court and their continued growth will ultimately outweigh their earlier rankings. Again, every player’s arc is different, and each ranking is a snapshot in time.

Updated 2026 Player Rankings

Here are some storylines from Rivals’ ninth update of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Grading the 2026 On3 100

The basketball player rankings scale is as follows: five-star prospects have grades 98-100, four-star recruits have grades 90-97, and 80-89 grades are for three stars.

The first twelve prospects in this update are five stars with a rating of 98 or higher. The players ranked Nos. 13 to 110 are classified as four-star prospects, with grades ranging from 90 to 97. The remainder of the 150 and position rankings are considered three-star prospects.

Our goal is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential, ultimately manifested by the NBA Draft. The goal of the ranking is not to determine who had the best high school career or who will be the best college player. This is why we aim to conclude each cycle with 14 five-star prospects, following the lead of the NBA Draft Lottery. Our vision, as we end each cycle, is draft night.

Tyran Stokes remains at No. 1

Tyran Stokes first moved into the No. 1 overall spot in the 2026 Rivals150 in the Jan. 2025 update. That was the first class update after AJ Dybantsa opted to reclassify up from this class, into the 2025 recruiting cycle. In that time, for each update, the conversation around who should be No.1 has not been a very long one.

Stokes is a strong and very explosive 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward. His combination of size, strength, and athleticism already makes him unique among his peers, so when you add in his consistent ability to create advantages in the half-court, you see why he is consistently so productive. This summer, Stokes averaged 22.4 points with the Oakland Soldiers on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. He played three summers at the 17u level on Nike’s EYBL Circuit; in those 61 games, he averaged 18.3 points and shot 49.8 percent from the field. Stokes carries three FIBA gold medals with USA Basketball; in those 20 games, he averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 assists.

Dylan Mingo remains the No. 2 player in the 2026 Rivals150. The lengthy 6-foot-5 point guard has battled injuries this high school season, but carried his play from the summer to have an understanding of who he is and where his upside lies. Christian Collins moves to the No. 3 spot, Caleb Holt jumps to No. 4, and Duke commitment Cam Williams comes in at No. 5 in the latest update. Each of the top four players in Monday’s 2026 class update remains uncommitted.

The final 2026 class update should come after the postseason All-Star Games. The top of this class has been fluid throughout the cycle; it will be interesting to see how things shape up over the final couple of months.

Mingo & Rippey remain No. 1 & 2 among 2026 PGs

Dylan Mingo debuted as the top point guard in the initial 2026 class ranking in Sept. 2023. The lengthy 6-foot-5 Mingo has remained the top player at his position each update since. Mingo has been on the mend for much of the 2025-26 high school season, but his body of work leading up to this season left little doubt about who he is and where his upside lies.

Mingo has excellent length with the positional size that is coveted at the highest levels of the game. He carries a crafty handle, consistently collapsing a defense and the necessary understanding of how to consistently create advantages in the pick-and-roll. The MVP of this summer’s NBPA Top 100 Camp is a noted competitor and an instinctive defender, both on and off the ball.

While the names among the top five PGs in the 2026 Rankings did not change, their order did. Duke commit Deron Rippey maintained his status among the top ten overall players in the class and as the No. 2-ranked point guard. He has a unique burst that puts immense pressure on the opposing team, but also great pace and understanding in the half-court.

Miles Sadler (West Virginia) moved from No. 4 to No. 3 at the point guard position, Tay Kinney (Kansas) from No. 5 to No. 4, and Lucas Morillo (Illinois) from No. 3 to No. 5 at his position. These five players established themselves over the summer and through the preseason at the top of their class. They have maintained that status through January of the 2025-26 high school season.

1. (No. 2) Dylan Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (NY) School

2. (No. 7) Deron Rippey, Blair (NJ) Academy

3. (No. 22) Miles Sadler, CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep

4. (No. 24) Tay Kinney, Overtime (GA) Elite

5. (No. 28) Lucas Morillo, The Newman (MA) School

BYU commitment Dean Rueckert, a 6-foot-7 wing at Timpview (UT) High, jumped 100 spots to No. 42 in the recent 2026 Rivals150 Rankings update. Previously at No. 142 in November’s update, Rueckert has averaged 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.0 STOCKS (steals + blocks) for a 17-2 team ranked by some among the top-25 in the country. He is shooting 42.3 percent from three on the season.

Rueckert is not the only player among the Rivals150 to make a big jump into four-star status. Here are the top ten rising four-stars in Monday’s 2026 Rivals150 Rankings update.

142 to 42 (100) SF Dean Rueckert, BYU

84 to 27 (57) SG Dakari Spear, Texas Tech

74 to 20 (54) SG Quentin Coleman, Wake Forest

128 to 78 (50) PG Isaiah Rogers, Stanford

144 to 99 (45) PG Anthony Brown, Vanderbilt

120 to 79 (41) SF Aiden Derkack, Providence

112 to 72 (40) SG Harris Reynolds, Clemson

132 to 93 (39) PF Jackson Kiss, Iowa State

116 to 89 (27) PF Yabi Aklog

108 to 85 (23) PG Kalek House, Xavier

Twenty-seven players in the updated 2026 Rivals150 play their high school basketball in the state of Florida. The top-ranked prospect who calls the Sunshine State home is Caleb Holt, at No. 4 overall. Holt is a 6-foot-5 uncommitted shooting guard at Prolific (FL) Prep. In all, 29 states are represented in Rivals’ updated 2026 Rankings.

(27) Florida

(14) California

(11) Texas

(10) Arizona

(8) Virginia

(7) Utah

(7) Georgia

(6) New York

(5) Maryland

(5) North Carolina

(5) Indiana

Duke, Kansas, and Michigan State each have four players ranked among the updated 2026 Rivals150. For the Blue Devils, power forward Cam Williams is ranked No. 5, point guard Deron Rippey is ranked No. 7, shooting guard Bryson Howard is No. 10, and center Maxime Meyer is No. 103.

For Kansas, point guard Taylen Kinney is ranked No. 24, power forward Davion Adkins is No. 44, shooting guard Luke Barnett is at No. 128, and small forward Trent Perry is No. 134. With Michigan State, shooting guard Jasiah Jervis is No. 23, center Ethan Taylor is No. 29, point guard CJ Medlock is No. 49, and power forward Julius Avent is No. 84 in the update.

While this recruiting cycle was a bit slow to get started, 123 of the players in the 2026 Rivals150 update have committed or signed with their college of choice. That does leave 27 players in the Rivals150 who still remain uncommitted. There are six players among the top 12, five-stars, who remain uncommitted, and eight among the top-25.

Here are the several teams (*alphabetical order) that have three players committed from the updated 2026 Rivals150.

Florida State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa State

Maryland

Mississippi State

Oklahoma State

Pittsburgh

Purdue

Texas

Vanderbilt

Wake Forest