The Opening Finals 2026: Live Updates from Day 1

The Opening Finals is officially back following a six-year hiatus. The Nike Football event gets underway on Thursday from Beaverton, Oregon and will run through Friday.

More than 100 prospects across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 recruiting cycles are in attendance this week at the Philip H. Knight Campus. Prospects earned invites to the finals after competing in regional events across seven cities this spring and summer.

Some of the program’s prominent alumni include 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, two-time All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, and two-time NFL rushing yards leader Derrick Henry.

FULL OPENING FINALS ROSTER | OPENING FINALS PREVIEW

Thursday will feature 1-on-1 action, as well as “training camp” style periods. Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire, as well as Rivals national experts Greg Biggins, Brandon Huffman and Sam Spiegelman are all on hand this week and will provide analysis throughout the first session.

Join the discussion on the Rivals recruiting board here.

10:40 a.m. PT: Onto the longest throw competition as the elite crop of QBs let it fly. Clemson four-star commit Kharim Hughley takes first with a 68-yard throw. LSU four-star commit Peyton Houston (67), Nebraska four-star commit Trae Taylor (66), Missouri four-star commit Braylen Warren (63) and Ohio State four-star commit Brady Edmunds (61) round out the top five. — Cody Bellaire

10:25 a.m. PT: The fastest man competition came down to Texas Five-Star Plus+ CB commit John Meredith and junior four-star WR Deandre Bidden. With a 4.49 hand-time, Bidden was the overall winner after they both won a heat.

Deandre Bidden beats John Meredith w a 4.49 to win fastest man at @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/U9CdMdE1FA — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 25, 2026

10:15 a.m. PT: Pass-catchers like Texas WR commit Easton Royal, Texas Tech WR commit Benny Easter Jr., Cal TE/WR commit Charles Davis and Kentucky TE commit Tank Proctor definitely look the part early on. — Cody Bellaire

10:08 a.m. PT: Three-star SMU LB commit Braylon Williams and Cal three-star RB commit Jaxsen Stokes each win a rep against each other. Williams gets him violently first, then Stokes accelerates past him the next rep. — Brandon Huffman

10:05 a.m. PT: Four-star LB Brayton Feister is pretty damn physical. Four-star RB Trey Martin jukes right into him and gets drilled. Feister will announce his commitment on July 11. — Brandon Huffman

10:02 a.m. PT: Junior four-star linebacker Allen Kennett just laid out a running back as he tried to juke him. He didn’t have time for that today. Kennett is the No. 12 LB in the 2028 cycle, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. — Brandon Huffman

10:00 a.m. PT: Out of the defensive back group. CB Hayden Stepp, Texas CB commit John Meredith, Miami commit CB Donte Wright, 2028 S Jackson Parker, and Kentucky S commit Tristin Hughes all physically look the part. — Cody Bellaire

9:58 a.m. PT: Four-star RB Trey Martin gets to work in the cat-and-mouse drill, juking his defender with ease. Martin, an LSU commit, is the No. 11 RB in the nation.

9:51 a.m. PT: Trenton Yancey, a four-star WR out of Duncanville (Texas), was held for an entire rep and still comes down with the catch. — Brandon Huffman

9:49 a.m. PT: Quickly in to 1-on-1s. On the first rep, Quentin Hale, the four-star USC commit, went up against five-star Donte Wright and the Miami CB commit (and Hale’s 7on teammate) gets the breakup. — Brandon Huffman

9:30 a.m. PT: Purely body-typing…out of the quarterback group, Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds, Alabama commit Elijah Haven, 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence, Missouri commit Braylen Warren and Nebraska commit Trae Taylor are the most well put together prospects. — Cody Bellaire

Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds getting loose in warmups. Tons of velocity on the football on a prototypical frame. @Rivals thread covering Day 1 of The Opening Finals: https://t.co/8Lh08y7vPR pic.twitter.com/1Zyms4qxxt — Cody Bellaire (@CodyBellaire) June 25, 2026

9:15 a.m. PT: Prospects are on the field and getting loose. In addition to participating in the event, a handful of blue-chippers are also nearing their college commitments. Four-star linebacker Fredderick Ford, four-star linebacker Sean Fox and junior four-star quarterback Niemann Lawrence are among those that will announce their decisions on Thursday.

8:35 a.m. PT: At the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton this morning for the first day of the The Opening Finals. The morning session will be the Jordan Football Training Camp, with a dynamic workout, individual drills, 1-on-1s and some events before this afternoon and evening see the Nike 7-on-7 portion get underway. Action should be getting underway in the next hour. — Brandon Huffman