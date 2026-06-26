The Opening Finals 2026: Live Updates from Day 2

The Opening Finals is officially back following a six-year hiatus. The Nike Football event gets underway on Thursday from Beaverton, Oregon and will run through Friday.

More than 100 prospects across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 recruiting cycles are in attendance this week at the Philip H. Knight Campus. Prospects earned invites to the finals after competing in regional events across seven cities this spring and summer.

Some of the program’s prominent alumni include 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, two-time All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, and two-time NFL rushing yards leader Derrick Henry.

FULL OPENING FINALS ROSTER | OPENING FINALS PREVIEW

Friday’s action will feature a 7-on-7 tournament, culminating in a championship match in the afternoon. Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire, as well as Rivals national experts Greg Biggins, Brandon Huffman and Sam Spiegelman are all on hand this week and will provide analysis throughout the first session.

Join the discussion on the Rivals recruiting board here.

10:32 a.m. PT: Warren to Jaxon Dollar for a TD. Northeast up on the South 12-0. — Greg Biggins

10:31 a.m. PT: Kentucky defensive back commit Tristin Hughes has been exceptional throughout the week in Oregon

Another interception Friday morning adds to his total of three so far in this tournament. — Sam Spiegelman

10:30 a.m. PT: Tristin Hughes continues to be disruptive for opposing offenses. Comes down with a clutch interception on fourth down. — Cody Bellaire

10:26 a.m. PT: Abdul Turay makes a sweet diving grab from a pass down the sideline from Braylon Warren. — Brandon Huffman

10:24 a.m. PT: Ja’Hyde Brown continues to stay on fire catching the first touchdown for Team Midwest against Team Southeast. — Cody Bellaire

10:19 a.m. PT: Braylen Warren hits Jamar Taylor for six. Northeast up on the South, 6-0.

Braylen Warren to Jamar Taylor for 6, Northeast up on South 6-0 pic.twitter.com/0HmjuJfhei — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 26, 2026

10:18 a.m. PT: Neimann Lawrence having a strong outing thus far. Has been fitting the ball into tight windows and consistently moving the chains. — Cody Bellaire

10:17 a.m. PT: Rutgers commit Jamar Taylor make a sick one-handed touchdown catch on a pass from Missouri commit Braylon Warren. — Brandon Huffman

10:10 a.m. PT: Next game on Field 1 will be South – Northeast. — Greg Biggins

10:07 a.m. PT: Peyton Houston clutches up. Drives Team Southwest down the field and ends the game with a walk-off score after evading the blitz. — Cody Bellaire

10:06 a.m. PT: Hayden Stepp with the pass breakup on the final play of the game to seal the win for the West, 14-6.

Hayden Stepp with the PBU on final play of the game to seal the win for the West 14-6 pic.twitter.com/Jr3Tx8cPWw — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 26, 2026

10:01 a.m. PT: James Foster has been patrolling the secondary with a VENGEANCE. Has been flying all over the back half of the field. — Cody Bellaire

10 a.m. PT: Tough game for Trae Taylor, four three-and-outs and a pick. Two coverage sacks to end drives, too. — Brandon Huffman

9:59 a.m. PT: Israel Abrams throws a dot down the right sideline to Derrell Hines who climbs the ladder to bring down a 50-50 ball. — Cody Bellaire

9:53 a.m. PT: Sarod Baker continues to making magic happen in the open field. He’s extremely shifty with the ball in his hands and has been consistently targeted in the underneath levels of the field. — Cody Bellaire

9:51 a.m. PT: Raheem Floyd super active this game- had the pick six and just nearly had another one to break up a 4th and goal pass. — Brandon Huffman

9:46 a.m. PT: Jaxsen Stokes has been really good catching the ball out of the backfield. The Cal commit is also showing no hesitance when a defender tries to get too physical in tagging him. He just lowers his shoulder. — Brandon Huffman

9:43 a.m. PT: Raheem Floyd with a sick one-handed pick-six in the back of the end zone on a pass from Ryan Rakowski to get them on the board. — Brandon Huffman

Raheem Floyd with a pick 6 for MW to get them on the board pic.twitter.com/yxE3NF8p9j — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 26, 2026

9:39 a.m. PT: Jake Nawrot now in at QB and is picked off by Donte Wright. — Greg Biggins

9:35 a.m. PT: SMU linebacker commitment Braylon Williams was taken off the field after suffering what looked to be a knee injury during play on Friday morning. — Sam Spiegelman

9:33 a.m. PT: Halftime here with the West team up 14-0. Midwest has yet to get a first down. — Greg Biggins

9:29 a.m. PT: Rakowski’s first drive ends with a touchdown pass to Eli Woodard. — Brandon Huffman

Rakowski to Eli Woodard for a TD, West up 14-0 on MW pic.twitter.com/75c2reUz96 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 26, 2026

9:27 a.m. PT: Kamil Loud with an INT for West. Still 7-0. Ryan Rakowski now in at QB. — Greg Biggins

9:26 a.m. PT: Edmunds with a rope to USC commit Quentin Hale for another touchdown for the West. — Brandon Huffman

9:23 a.m. PT: Quick three-and-out for the Midwest, West takes over, Edmunds still in at QB. — Greg Biggins

9:22 a.m. PT: Edmunds finds Hayden Koo for a touchdown then hits Eli Woodward for an extra point. West up 7-0. — Brandon Huffman

9:21 a.m. PT: Travion Washington picks off Neimann Lawrence’s pass for back-to-back Team Southwest interceptions for their defense. — Cody Bellaire

9:20 a.m. PT: Trae Taylor in at QB for the Midwest. — Greg Biggins

9:19 a.m. PT: Brady Edmunds to Hayden Koo for an opening-drive touchdown for the West.

Brady Edmunds to Hayden Koo for a TD on opening drive for West pic.twitter.com/68enleEW5s — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 26, 2026

9:16 a.m. PT: James Foster with an early INT jumping Israel Abrams pass down the left sideline. — Cody Bellaire

9:12 a.m. PT: Top seed West takes on the Midwest on field one. Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds gets the first reps for the West. — Brandon Huffman

8:43 a.m. PT: Back at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon this morning for the final day of The Opening Finals. The double elimination Nike 7-on-7 tournament gets started this morning and the championship game is set for 3 p.m. PT.

Action gets started at 9 a.m. PT. — Brandon Huffman