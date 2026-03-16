The Opening Finals: Updated 2026 roster
Nike Football has revived The Opening after a six-year hiatus and regional events got underway in January.
Seven cities — Miami, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, New York and Dallas — will host regionals, where top skill position prospects will come and compete in activities like the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and other position-specific drills, as well as 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 matchups.
Out of all the athletes from these stops, 120 will proceed to The Opening Finals on June 24-26 at Nike’s Philip H. Knight Campus in Beaverton, Oregon.
Since its inception in 2011, Nike’s The Opening has helped 428 former high school football athletes reach the NFL, including 95 first-round selections. Some of the program’s prominent alumni include 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, two-time All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, and two-time NFL rushing yards leader Derrick Henry.
Rivals is tracking who’s publicly announced an invite to the event thus far:
The Opening Finals Roster
Running Backs
Elijah Cromwell (2028)
School: Cherry Creek (Colo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 87 NATL. (No. 9 RB)
Status: Uncommitted
Jaxsen Stokes
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 615 NATL. (No. 47 RB)
Status: Committed to Oklahoma
Wide Receivers
Braylon Clark (2028)
School: Charlotte Country Day (N.C.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 NATL. (No. 4 WR)
Status: Uncommitted
Osani Gayles
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 51 NATL. (No. 10 WR)
Status: Uncommitted
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Aden Holloway Arrest
Alabama announces decision
- 2
Rex Culpepper
Former Syracuse QB dies
- 3Hot
Greg Sankey
Change will be uncomfortable
- 4
NCAA Tournament Odds
March Madness favorites
- 5
AP Poll Top 25
Shakeup ahead of March Madness
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Ronnie Gomiller
School: East St. Louis (Ill.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 716 NATL. (No. 94 WR)
Status: Uncommitted
Quentin Hale
School: Centennial (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 57 NATL. (No. 11 WR)
Status: Committed to USC
Cornerbacks
Tyler Boyd (2028)
School: Carrollton (Ga.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Status: Uncommitted
Jaden Carey
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 402 NATL. (No. 44 CB)
Status: Uncommitted
Monsanna Torbert
School: Princeton (Ohio)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 323 NATL. (No. 34 CB)
Status: Committed to Indiana
Donte Wright
School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 3 CB)
Status: Committed to Georgia