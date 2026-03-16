The Opening Finals: Updated 2026 roster

Nike Football has revived The Opening after a six-year hiatus and regional events got underway in January.

Seven cities — Miami, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, New York and Dallas — will host regionals, where top skill position prospects will come and compete in activities like the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and other position-specific drills, as well as 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 matchups.

Out of all the athletes from these stops, 120 will proceed to The Opening Finals on June 24-26 at Nike’s Philip H. Knight Campus in Beaverton, Oregon.

Since its inception in 2011, Nike’s The Opening has helped 428 former high school football athletes reach the NFL, including 95 first-round selections. Some of the program’s prominent alumni include 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, two-time All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, and two-time NFL rushing yards leader Derrick Henry.

Rivals is tracking who’s publicly announced an invite to the event thus far:

The Opening Finals Roster

Running Backs

Elijah Cromwell (2028)

School: Cherry Creek (Colo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 87 NATL. (No. 9 RB)

Status: Uncommitted

Jaxsen Stokes

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 615 NATL. (No. 47 RB)

Status: Committed to Oklahoma

Wide Receivers

Braylon Clark (2028)

School: Charlotte Country Day (N.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 NATL. (No. 4 WR)

Status: Uncommitted

Osani Gayles

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 51 NATL. (No. 10 WR)

Status: Uncommitted

Ronnie Gomiller

School: East St. Louis (Ill.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 716 NATL. (No. 94 WR)

Status: Uncommitted

Quentin Hale

School: Centennial (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 57 NATL. (No. 11 WR)

Status: Committed to USC

Cornerbacks

Tyler Boyd (2028)

School: Carrollton (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked

Status: Uncommitted

Jaden Carey

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 402 NATL. (No. 44 CB)

Status: Uncommitted

Monsanna Torbert

School: Princeton (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 323 NATL. (No. 34 CB)

Status: Committed to Indiana

Donte Wright

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 3 CB)

Status: Committed to Georgia