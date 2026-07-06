The start of the July live evaluation period brings another updated 2027 Rivals150 ranking

On Monday, Rivals updated its class of 2027 player rankings for the sixth time. This is the fourth update for the 2027 class with a full allotment of 150 players (the Rivals150). The movement and additions are based on two key sources: 1) in-person player evaluations through the mid-part of the high school season, and 2) film study and intel gathered on prospects since the previous update.

Updated 2027 Rivals 150 player rankings

Since this cycle’s last update, in April, the Rivals National Basketball team has attended or streamed NBPA Top 100 Camp, Nike EYBL, USA Basketball Training Camp, Adidas 3SSB, USA Basketball U17 World Cup and U18 AmeriCup, Under Armour Next, regional travel events, two scholastic live periods, Puma Pro16, and practices. With multiple events taking place every week(end), Rivals has also collected streams and film to comb through for the maximum exposure of countless events and players.

The ranking process is a continual and often fluid one. Rivals starts ranking recruits after their freshman-year travel seasons, before their sophomore years of high school. Each recruit can look a lot different for our final ranking after their senior year championships and all-star games are played.

We have spent the last several weeks working on this 2027 update so it will reflect the most accurate and current representation of the recruiting cycle. This work has resulted in 22 players making their debuts in the latest Rivals150 update. We have also continued collecting viewings and data on the previously ranked players, keeping an eye on their progression since the previous update.

These prospects are entering the July live period between their junior and senior years of high school. Our next class update for the 2027 cycle will be released after the summer travel season evaluation period.

The goal of rankings at Rivals is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential. As we move forward, a player’s performance on the court and their continued growth will ultimately outweigh their earlier rankings. Again, every player’s arc is different, and each ranking is a snapshot in time.

Updated 2027 Player Rankings

Here are some storylines from Rivals’ sixth update of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Grading the 2027 Rivals150

The basketball player rankings scale is as follows: five-star prospects have grades 98-100, four-star recruits have grades 90-97, and 80-89 grades are for three stars.

This update has two five-stars, carrying a rating of 98 or higher. The players ranked Nos. 3 to 110 are classified as four-star prospects, with grades ranging from 90 to 97. The remainder of the 150 and position rankings are considered three-star prospects.

Our goal is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential, ultimately manifested by the NBA Draft. The goal of the ranking is not to determine who had the best high school career or who will be the best college player. This is why we aim to conclude each cycle with 14 five-star prospects, following the lead of the NBA Draft Lottery. Our vision, as we end each cycle, is draft night.

CJ Rosser moves back to the No. 1 spot

CJ Rosser was the No. 1 overall player for our last class of 2027 update, and he is back in the top spot now. When Adan Diggs reclassified into the 2027 class, he was put at the No. 1 spot, and he has been very good since the move.

However, over the past six or so weeks, Rosser has taken his game to a different level. And when you are looking at a 6-foot-9 player who is pushing 6-foot-10 with his skill set, he brings intriguing long-term positional fluidity. Rosser has shown himself capable of self-creating consistent advantages, really leaning into the positionless style of the highest levels.

Rosser is originally from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and played his junior season at Southeastern (FL) Prep. He is a scorer, someone who can go out and has shown he can create — and get — buckets at multiple levels. As he continues to progress, his three-point shooting will be the x-factor for how far and how high he goes, but his positional versatility and ability to create advantages and produce efficiently remain hard to ignore. Perhaps no player has shown more upside over the past six weeks than Rosser.

Rosser and Diggs are the only two five-star prospects currently in the 2027 Rivals150.

Diggs, a 6-foot-5 guard at Millennium (AZ) High School, finished No. 2 in this update. The five-star guard can consistently dribble, shoot, or pass into an advantage. And that is where the intrigue begins with him. Watching the NBA playoffs over the past couple of months, we are seeing the very noticeable trend of teams having multiple guards in the 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-7 range who can consistently create ball-in-hand advantages.

Both prospects have had success this summer, seeing production come against high levels of competition. Diggs and Rosser are both playing Nike’s EYBL circuit, and each participated with their respective USA Basketball teams. En route to a U17 World Cup gold medal, Rosser averaged 16.4 points (second on the team) and shot 51.3 percent from the field. Diggs was the third-leading scorer on the USA Basketball U18 silver-medal team, averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

This summer, Diggs is averaging 19.6 points and 3.4 assists on 36.1 percent shooting from three with the Vegas Elite program in Nike’s EYBL Circuit play. Rosser, playing with the Team United program on the same Nike EYBL Circuit, is averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game.

At this point in the process, Diggs and Rosser are currently in a tier by themselves in this high school class.

Iowa State has three 4-star prospects committed

Iowa State leads the way with three players rated as four-star prospects in the updated 2027 Rivals150 already committed. Josiah Harrington, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of North Scott (IA) High School, is the Cyclones’ highest-ranked committed player at No. 37.

Also ranked with four stars are 6-foot-5 shooting guard Jack Kohnen (No. 46) of Slinger (WI) High and 6-foot-7 forward Donovan Davis (No. 53) of Freedom (WI) High.

Wisconsin also has three players listed among the updated 2027 Rivals150 who are committed. However, only two of them are rated as four-star recruits. The Badgers’ highest-ranked recruit is Baboucarr Ann (No. 72), a 6-foot-4 guard out of Maple Grove (MN) High School.

Wisconsin’s other committed four-star is 6-foot-5 guard Jalen Brown (No. 89) of Wauwatosa West (WI) High School. Maple Grove (MN) High School’s three-star center Jack Thielen is the third commitment; he is ranked No. 127 in the update.

In total, 26 players in the updated Rivals150 are already committed to a program.

Iowa State– 3

Wisconsin– 3

Purdue– 2

Illinois– 2

Gonzaga, Duke, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, Missouri, LSU, Indiana, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Creighton, Louisville, Iowa, and Colorado State each have one player committed.

Dooney Johnson, of Juneau (WI) High School, is the highest-ranked commitment in the 2027 Rivals150 update. The 6-foot-6 lead guard was also one of the recruiting cycle’s earliest commitments when he committed to Gonzaga in October of 2025.

Johnson, ranked No. 12 in the updated ranking, is a paint-touch lead guard. Listed at a lengthy 6-foot-6, Johnson plays his summer ball with the Team Herro organization on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. Not only has he shown a consistent ability to put two feet in the paint, but he is a disruptive defensive presence. He is averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals in league play.

There are currently only four players among the top-25 of the 2027 Rivals150 who are committed to a school. Along with Johnson, 6-foot-8 power forward Kager Knueppel (No. 14) is committed to Duke, 6-foot-6 shooting guard Ryan Hampton (No. 21) is committed to Kentucky, and 6-foot-11 center Isaiah Hill (No. 25) is committed to Purdue.

Deng Ngor, a 6-foot-8 forward at Fort Erie (CAN) Prep, made his Rivals150 debut at No. 30 in Monday’s update. He is a lengthy wing forward who has an intriguing skill set as a connector. Someone who spaces the floor beyond the arc and defends across multiple positions, getting in passing lanes and sliding down to disrupt around the basket. Ngor had a successful high school season on the Grind Session, has continued that success on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this summer, and capped it off with a strong U18 AmeriCup performance, earning a gold medal with Canada.

In total, six players (five other than Ngor) made their Rivals150 debuts with four-star status.

4-star SF Deng Ngor (No. 30) Fort Erie (CAN) Prep

4-star F King Rachal (No. 69) DNA (CA) Prep

4-star SF Frashad Tisby (No. 71) Cross Creek (GA) High School

4-star PG Javion Tyndale (No. 94) Montverde (FL) Academy

4-star PF Philipe Ndong (No. 99) The Newman (MA) School

4-star PF Emmanuel Ahamefule (No. 101) Archbishop Riordan (CA) School

Florida led the way with 22 players in the updated Rivals150 ranking. Their highest-ranking player was No. 1 overall CJ Rosser. Rosser is a 6-foot-9 power forward at Southeastern (FL) Prep. In total, 32 states and Canada are represented in the Rivals 2027 rankings.

Florida- 22

Texas- 13

California- 13

Arizona- 12

Georgia- 10

Missouri- 9

Ohio- 8

Wisconsin- 6

North Carolina- 6

Indiana- 5