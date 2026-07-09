The Tigers are battling for the top spot on 2028 4-star QB Trace Hawkins' list

<p><strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/trace-hawkins-247268/">Trace Hawkins</a></strong> added numerous offers over the last few months, and the four-star quarterback from <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/high-school/calhoun-calhoun-ga-12617/">Calhoun</a></strong> (Ga.) is starting to turn his focus to a smaller group of schools. </p> <p>Multiple top quarterbacks in the 2028 class have already committed and the No. 256 in the <strong><a href="http://on3.com/rivals/trace-hawkins-247268/">Rivals300</a></strong> has an idea of when he would like to make that call.</p> <p>“I’m really trying to make my decision as soon as I can,” Hawkins told Rivals. “I’m still narrowing down schools, and it’s a process, but I am getting closer. Hopefully, I’ll be committing here in a few months. I’d like to do it around the middle or toward the end of football season, but I definitely want to do it sooner rather than later.”</p> <p>Hawkins continues to evaluate the schools that best fit him on and off the field.</p> <p>“The biggest thing for me is the connection with the coaches and the offensive scheme,” he said. “You don’t want to go to a school where you don’t fit their offense. I’m still building those relationships and figuring out what style fits me best.”</p> <p>At this point, two schools have worked their way to the top of his list. </p> <p>“<strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/sites/tiger-illustrated/">Clemson</a></strong> and <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/lsu-tigers/">LSU</a></strong> are battling up there,” Hawkins said. “<strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/sites/the-dore-report/">Vanderbilt</a></strong> is another one, then <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/">Kentucky</a></strong> and Virginia Tech are in that top group too.”</p> <p>Hawkins saw both of his favorites in person recently. </p> <p>“I’ve probably been to Clemson four or five times,” Hawkins said. “The biggest thing is just the connection I have with the coaches. They’ve been to see me quite a few times, too and we’ve built a great relationship.</p> <p>“I really like the coaches at Clemson, especially Coach Boyd. He has been the main coach recruiting me.”</p> <p>A week after they offered, LSU hosted Hawkins for his first visit to Baton Rouge. The Tigers made a major impression. </p> <p>“The camp went great,” he said. “There were some really good quarterbacks there, and we were building relationships. The campus was beautiful, the stadium was awesome and everything about it was great.</p> <p>“For me, with LSU — it’s LSU. What can you get wrong with LSU? But really, it’s the connection. That’s the biggest part of my recruitment.”</p> <p>Quarterbacks coach <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/dane-stevens-131362/">Dane Stevens</a></strong> has led the Tigers’ efforts.</p> <p>They may not be quite where Clemson and LSU are on Hawkins’ list, but the Commodores aren’t far behind. </p> <p>“They produce great quarterbacks,” Hawkins said. “You look at Diego Pavia and now them getting Jared Curtis — quarterbacks want to play there. They are developing guys and they’re running more of a pro-style offense with some under-center concepts, and I like that.”</p> <p>Hawkins plans to attend several games this fall, including LSU’s opener against Clemson in Baton Rouge, before trimming his list further.</p>