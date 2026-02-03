The top 10 point guards in the 2026 Rivals150

The 2026 Rivals150 player rankings were updated on Monday. This was the tenth update for this cycle, as the class debuted in September 2023.

For each update of the cycle, Long Island (NY) Lutheran’s Dylan Mingo has held onto the No. 1 point guard spot among his peers. His status has not changed over time; only his ranking continued to rise as he progressed. The lengthy, 6-foot-5 lead guard came in at No. 2 overall in the recent 2026 Rivals150 update.

The top five point guards did not change with this most recent rankings update; only their order changed. Coming in just behind Mingo at the position at No. 7 overall is Blair (NJ) Academy’s Deron Rippey Jr. Rounding out the top five, in order, is CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep’s Miles Sadler (No. 22), Overtime Elite (GA) Tay Kinney (No. 24), and The Newman (MA) School’s Lucas Morillo (No. 28).

Here are the top ten point guards in Monday’s updated rankings.

1. 5-star Dylan Mingo

Dylan Mingo

Height/Weight: 6-5/190

High School: Long Island (NY) Lutheran

Rivals150: No. 2

2. 5-star Deron Rippey Jr, Duke

Deron Rippey Jr.

Height/Weight: 6-1/175

High School: Blair (NJ) Academy

Rivals150: No. 7

3. 4-star Miles Sadler, West Virginia

Miles Sadler

Height/Weight: 5-11/165

High School: CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep

Rivals150: No. 22

4. 4-star Tay Kinney, Kansas

Tay Kinney

Height/Weight: 6-2/190

High School: Overtime Elite (GA)

Rivals150: No. 24

5. 4-star Lucas Morillo, Illinois

Lucas Morillo

Height/Weight: 6-6/200

High School: The Newman (MA) School

Rivals150: No. 28

6. 4-star Ikenna Alozie, Houston

Ikenna Alozie

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

High School: Dream City (AZ) Christian

Rivals150: No. 38

7. 4-star Luke Ertel, Purdue

Luke Ertel

Height/Weight: 6-1/175

High School: Mount Vernon (IN)

Rivals150: No. 48

8. 4-star CJ Medlock, Michigan State

CJ Medlock

Height/Weight: 5-11/170

High School: Link (MO) Academy

Rivals150: No. 49

9. 4-star Junior County, UConn

Junior County

Height/Weight: 6-4/180

High School: Wasatch (UT) Academy

Rivals150: No. 70

10. 4-star Isaiah Rogers, Stanford

Isaiah Rogers

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

High School: Corona Centennial (CA)

Rivals150: No. 78