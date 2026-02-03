The top 10 point guards in the 2026 Rivals150
The 2026 Rivals150 player rankings were updated on Monday. This was the tenth update for this cycle, as the class debuted in September 2023.
For each update of the cycle, Long Island (NY) Lutheran’s Dylan Mingo has held onto the No. 1 point guard spot among his peers. His status has not changed over time; only his ranking continued to rise as he progressed. The lengthy, 6-foot-5 lead guard came in at No. 2 overall in the recent 2026 Rivals150 update.
The top five point guards did not change with this most recent rankings update; only their order changed. Coming in just behind Mingo at the position at No. 7 overall is Blair (NJ) Academy’s Deron Rippey Jr. Rounding out the top five, in order, is CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep’s Miles Sadler (No. 22), Overtime Elite (GA) Tay Kinney (No. 24), and The Newman (MA) School’s Lucas Morillo (No. 28).
Here are the top ten point guards in Monday’s updated rankings.
1. 5-star Dylan Mingo
Dylan Mingo
Height/Weight: 6-5/190
High School: Long Island (NY) Lutheran
Rivals150: No. 2
2. 5-star Deron Rippey Jr, Duke
Deron Rippey Jr.
Height/Weight: 6-1/175
High School: Blair (NJ) Academy
Rivals150: No. 7
3. 4-star Miles Sadler, West Virginia
Miles Sadler
Height/Weight: 5-11/165
High School: CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep
Rivals150: No. 22
4. 4-star Tay Kinney, Kansas
Tay Kinney
Height/Weight: 6-2/190
High School: Overtime Elite (GA)
Rivals150: No. 24
5. 4-star Lucas Morillo, Illinois
Lucas Morillo
Height/Weight: 6-6/200
High School: The Newman (MA) School
Rivals150: No. 28
6. 4-star Ikenna Alozie, Houston
Ikenna Alozie
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
High School: Dream City (AZ) Christian
Rivals150: No. 38
7. 4-star Luke Ertel, Purdue
Luke Ertel
Height/Weight: 6-1/175
High School: Mount Vernon (IN)
Rivals150: No. 48
8. 4-star CJ Medlock, Michigan State
CJ Medlock
Height/Weight: 5-11/170
High School: Link (MO) Academy
Rivals150: No. 49
9. 4-star Junior County, UConn
Junior County
Height/Weight: 6-4/180
High School: Wasatch (UT) Academy
Rivals150: No. 70
10. 4-star Isaiah Rogers, Stanford
Isaiah Rogers
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
High School: Corona Centennial (CA)
Rivals150: No. 78