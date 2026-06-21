'They believe in me: ‘ Why WR Mason McClure chose Maryland

Mason McClure didn’t arrive in College Park expecting to commit, but when he got there, he had a different feeling and he had found his future home.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound wide receiver from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson has committed to Maryland after an official visit that exceeded every expectation and convinced him to shut down his recruitment.

McClure held 20 scholarship offers, but the Terrapins’ belief in him ultimately separated them from the field.

“I give all the glory to God for allowing me to be here,” McClure told Rivals. “Coming into the visit, I wasn’t 100% sure what I was going to do. But after I put on that Maryland jersey with my No. 2 on it, I just knew. I felt like I was home.”

Maryland identified McClure at camp and immediately made him a priority.

“Coach DK (Derel Kief) knew of me from recruiting the Birmingham area. I stepped out on faith and registered for their camp. They started looking at my Hudl, researching me and saw me during the spring. I went to camp Friday morning, and it went extremely well. They told me the dead period was about to start and asked if I wanted to begin my official visit right then. I said yes.”

From there, everything moved quickly.

“They got my family situated, and the weekend has been amazing,” he said. “Meeting Coach Locks (Mike Locksley), Coach DK and Coach Scott blew me away.”

The relationships built during that whirlwind weekend became the foundation of his decision.

“I committed to Maryland because of the relationship I built with Coach Locksley,” McClure said. “Honestly, he reminds me a lot of my dad. They share the same values and the same mindset, and I know I have a good man leading the program who will push me both on and off the field.”

McClure loved the fit on and off the field

Maryland’s offensive philosophy also fit McClure’s skill set.

“As they walked me through how they use their receivers, I realized they don’t get caught up in whether you’re 6-foot-5 or 5-foot-9,” he said. “If you can play, you can play. They move receivers around, create mismatches and let guys make plays. That’s one of my biggest strengths, so it felt like the perfect fit.”

McClure believes the Terrapins are building toward something special under Locksley.

“I believe Coach Locks can build Maryland into a national championship program,” he said. “The work ethic is there, and you’re competing in the Big Ten, one of the best conferences in college football.

“I think he can continue changing the momentum and get Maryland back to competing at the highest level,” McClure said. “Winning games changes everything, and as the team continues to win, it’ll make the environment even better.”

The opportunity to learn from Locksley, Scott, Kief and the rest of the offensive staff only added to the appeal.

“When you look at their track record, they’ve coached great receivers like Torrey Smith and a lot of other talented players who have gone on to play professionally,” McClure said. “Their offense is built around getting receivers the ball in space and letting them make plays. That’s exactly the kind of player I am.”

Perhaps the biggest impression from the visit came away from the football field.

“One thing that really stood out was hearing Coach Locks talk about his mentorship program,” McClure said. “It wasn’t just about getting players to the NFL. It was about preparing them for life, teaching financial literacy, helping them build wealth, create trust funds and set their families up for generations. That showed me he cares about developing young men, not just football players.”

McClure finished by explaining why Maryland’s faith in him meant so much.

“They believe in me, and that means a lot,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard this offseason, and my journey hasn’t always been easy. To hear them tell me, ‘We believe you have the tools to play at this level, and you have a home here,’ I’ll never forget it.”