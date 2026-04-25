'They hit all of the boxes:' Alabama lands a commitment from No. 1 QB Elijah Haven

Elijah Haven has moving toward the finish line of his recruitment for months.

A decision is in.

The Rivals Industry Ranking No. 1 passer committed to Alabama following his return to Tuscaloosa for A-Day earlier this month.

Haven has logged more than half a dozen visits to the Capstone over the last year and change, including four visits since October as the Crimson Tide started to trend up with the elite quarterback.

Alabama checked off all of the critical boxes for Haven and his family.

“My family and I think so highly of the program,” Haven told Rivals. “They continue to reassure my family and me that I’m a priority for them. It goes a long way for us, hitting all of those boxes.”

The Tide moved into the lead with Haven after consecutive game-day visits to Bryant-Denny Stadium in-season, which really appealed to the QB and his family.

QB development was huge selling point for Alabama

Kalen DeBoer was in Baton Rouge in January to visit Haven, who gushed over the head coach’s track record of developing outstanding college and NFL quarterbacks.

“Coach DeBoer is a great guy and an amazing coach,” Haven said. “He produces at the QB level and he’s done a great job of that. With Ty (Simpson) this year, they did a helluva job this season. Coach DeBoer is the leading factor of that, and that definitely is reassuring to have a head coach in that position and also to be able to lead the quarterbacks in that way.”

Haven added that the Crimson Tide “didn’t miss a beat” with some coaching turnover on the staff this offseason — largely because of DeBoer.

Haven is the No. 11 overall prospect in the country, who is coming off another outstanding junior season that ended with Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham‘s first state title in two-plus decades and multiple school and state records under his belt.

The 5-star quarterback is also a fantastic leader and teammate.

“As a person, it doesn’t get much better. He’s so mature beyond his years, and he always has been,” Dunham head coach Neil Weiner told Rivals. “He has been excellent forever. And he has never really had a bad game starting at the varsity level.”

The newest Alabama verbal is as widely known for his dominant performances on Friday nights and in big games as he is for his humility.

That’s been a longstanding theme for Haven, who is now fixing to devote his attention solely to football and playing for the Crimson Tide.

“He’s been deflecting attention his whole life,” Weiner continued. “He’s been excellent forever. I love the two-sport guys, but now that he’s football only, I can’t wait to see his growth.”

Haven improved his completion percentage up to 72 percent after off-season training in the offseason with QB Country’s David Morris for the first time.

He’s drawn comparisons to former Auburn and NFL great Cam Newton, and his coach thinks there’s no cap on his ceiling.

“To see the work he put in going into the season, and now he’s going to have incredible QB coaches and coordinators and head coach and offensive minds, it’s going to be a lot of fun to see him continue to develop,” Weiner said. “He has the physical tools, he’s super intelligent, very competitive, great leadership ability … Everything is in front of him to go do it! He’s one of the kids who’ll do the best in whatever he tries. His attention has always been divided. He’s gonna be focused now, and I think he’s gonna be pretty special.”