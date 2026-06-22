'They showed me exactly how I fit': LB David Parson commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss continued to add talent to its defensive unit with the commitment of linebacker David Parson.

The 6-foot, 225-pound standout from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County has committed to the Rebels after taking an official visit to Oxford earlier this month, choosing Pete Golding‘s program over Virginia Tech, Kansas, Memphis and several other contenders.

Parson finished his recruitment with close to 30 offers, but Ole Miss separated itself through consistency and relationships.

“They’ve been steady and intentional,” Parson told Rivals. “They check in a lot, make sure I know I’m a priority, and they’ve built a strong relationship with me and my family.”

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The Rebels first offered Parson on Sept. 9 during last season and never backed away from making him a priority.

Throughout the process, Parson developed especially close bonds with multiple staff members.

“I’ve gotten close with Coach Golding, Coach Shoop and Coach Brown. They’re real with me, they coach with detail and they’ve shown me exactly how I fit in their defense.”

That vision helped convince him that Oxford was the right place for his future.

“The defensive fit, the development I’ll get, the trust I have in the staff and the long-term plan they laid out for me on and off the field all were reasons why I chose Ole Miss.”

Parson has visited Oxford four times and says the environment continues to stand out.

“The atmosphere is competitive but welcoming, and the people show real love,” he said. “It feels like a place where I can grow and stay focused.”

He also believes Golding is building something special with the Rebels’ defense.

“Coach Golding is building a strong defensive identity,” Parson said. “His track record speaks for itself, and I’m excited to learn under him and be part of what he’s putting together.”