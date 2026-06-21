Three-star ATH Jaxson Rex commits to BYU, breaks down why he chose the Cougars

San Clemente (Calif.) athlete Jaxson Rex has committed to BYU and broke down why he chose the Cougars.

It came down to BYU and UCLA but the Cougars were able to seal the deal on his weekend official visit.

“It was a tough decision but BYU felt like home,” Rex said. “The the thing with BYU is it’s about more than just football, they want to develop me as a person as well.

“I love the coaching staff there and I know they’re going to take care of me. Going in to the visit, I was already leaning to BYU and then the visit really sealed the deal for me.”

Safeties coach Demario Warren and DC Kelly Poppinga were the lead recruiters with Rex.

“I have a great relationship with both coaches and honestly the whole staff,” Rex said. “I have great connections there and a really strong comfort level from all the times I’ve visited.

“It’s a really good defense and scheme fit for me as well. They like me as a free safety because of my ball skills and I’m very excited about my decision and excited to be a Coug.”

Rex is an exciting two-way player with the ability to play receiver or safety at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a safety and that’s the position he’ll play for BYU as well.

He put up big numbers as a junior, hauling in 63 passes for 856 yards and 10 touchdowns at receiver to go with 68 tackles and five interceptions from his safety spot.

He was a top performer for us at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles. He worked out at receiver and had a strong camp, measuring in at a solid 6-0, 185 pounds, clocked a 4.53-40, jumped 31” with a 4.28 shuttle time.

Rex has some strong ties to BYU as well as his uncle Byron Rex was an All-American tight end for the Cougs and two cousins, Preston and Isaac also played there.